Howard County now has a solar ordinance that sets a framework solar companies must follow.
The Howard County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to approve an ordinance setting up guidelines a company must follow if it plans to operate a commercial solar array within the county. Commissioner Brad Bray, R-District 3, was the “no” vote.
Commissioner Paul Wyman, R-District 1, said he believes the ordinance is a “fair” one that both invites large-scale solar investments in the county but also includes protections for residents.
“We have an ordinance now that we believe we can present across the board in a fair manner that gives us an opportunity to structure solar projects in our county to be done on the terms that are best for Howard County — not dictated at the state level, not dictated by a solar company, not dictated by any one party in general,” Wyman said.
“We’d be remiss without saying, Stellantis invested $269 million in our community for electrification of a transmission,” he continued. “There’s a lot of debate about electrification and alternative energies. ... The truth of the matter is it’s this simple: That train has left the station, and this is not stopping. So what we should do as leaders ... is make sure how best we get on that train and make sure that our county benefits from it for a long time to come.”
The ordinance has gone through several changes since first being introduced as a draft ordinance in July.
As previously reported by the Tribune, changes to the initial draft ordinance included increasing setback amounts, adding more teeth to enforce decommissioning, requiring arsenic and lead levels in the solar panels to meet EPA standards and requiring training of local first responders “concerning solar panel hazards and corresponding safety measures” and providing them with copies of “Material Safety Data Sheets” within the first 60 days after installation.
The commissioners announced two additional changes Monday before voting on the ordinance. The changes were made in response to feedback from the public at the board’s Oct. 18 meeting, when the ordinance was formally introduced.
Those changes include:
- The 300-foot setback now applies to any permanent structure larger than 250 square feet on the property of a non-participating landowner. Previously, the 300-foot setback was from the property’s main dwelling unit, i.e. a house.
- The commissioners also clarified that the ordinance pertains to only solar projects that are distributing the power generated off-site and, thus, does not pertain to solar projects where the power is being kept and used on-site. In other words, it does not apply to residential solar projects or a school that wants to add solar panels and use them for its power needs.
The approval of the ordinance doesn’t mean any large- or commercial-scale solar projects that meet its guidelines would automatically be able to begin construction and operate. Per the county’s zoning ordinance and the ordinance, such projects in districts zoned agriculture or industrial — or in floodplains — still need a special exception permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Even after a solar project receives a special exception permit, it would still need to receive other governmental approvals, including site plan approval, drainage and road use and decommissioning agreements, to name a few.
The provisions that require those agreements was a major reason why Commissioner Jack Dodd, R-District 2, voted in favor of the ordinance.
“That now allows us, this board, to work with any company — I’m not talking about just this project east of Greentown — but any project that comes in,” Dodd said. “They now have to sit down and work through these agreements with us.”
Bray didn’t speak about his opposition to the ordinance during the meeting, but when asked by the Tribune after the meeting about his “no” vote, he said he would’ve liked to see a property value-guarantee provision added for homeowners who would be located near a solar project. He also said he wanted the ordinance to require the company to provide the Safety Data Sheet to first responders before, not after, installation.
Bray was not alone in his criticism of the ordinance.
As written, the ordinance allows any county resident within a half mile of the solar project to request well testing, at the cost of the solar energy company, at the start of the construction of the solar project and within 30 days after completion of the solar project.
Most of those who spoke in opposition of the ordinance or gave constructive criticism stated that they wished the ordinance had more mandatory testing of nearby wells for any possible contamination throughout the lifespan of the solar project.
In response to the criticism, Wyman said the ordinance was written the way it is because the crux of well contamination concerns expressed were regarding the initial construction of the project.
Dodd added that any contamination of wells found months or years after the solar project was installed would need evidence to prove its source.
“You guys know that once you establish that baseline ... and something happens, then there becomes the burden of proof, and that’s for a court of law to decide, not this board here,” Dodd said.
The ordinance comes on the heels of the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals in August rejecting a special exception request from multinational electric utility company ENGIE to operate a power generation facility that would’ve allowed the company to install a nearly 2,000-acre solar field project just southeast of Greentown.
The project, which ENGIE said would’ve brought in $30 million in tax revenue for the county and Eastern Howard School Corporation, faced fierce opposition from nearby homeowners who expressed concerns over the solar project’s possible negative effects on nearby property values, who would decommission the project if ENGIE were to go out of business and the reduction of some of the county’s farmable land.
