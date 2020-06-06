A well-wisher holds a sign saying “Congratulations Dave!” during a drive-by parade to celebrate the retirement of Dave Broman at the Elliott House on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Broman retired after 30 years with the Howard County Historical Society. He spent 22 years as a volunteer and eight as executive director.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dave Broman greets drive-by parade-goers who have come to celebrate his retirement at the Elliott House on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Broman retired after 30 years with the Howard County Historical Society. He spent 22 years as a volunteer and eight as executive director.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dave Broman greets well-wishers during a drive-by parade to celebrate his retirement at the Elliott House on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Broman retired after 30 years with the Howard County Historical Society. He spent 22 years as a volunteer and eight as executive director. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Community celebrates Broman's 30 years with Seiberling
Dave Broman came to the Howard County Historical Society 30 years ago because of the Seiberling Mansion. He ended up staying because of the county’s history and the people who preserve it.
Broman joined the historical society board in 1990 and has served as the organization’s executive director the last eight years.
But now, after three decades, he has retired.
And on Thursday, Broman was sent off with a drive-by parade and special gathering of friends and co-workers to celebrate his years with the historical society.
As a way to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, well-wishers came to thank Broman in the parking lot of the Seiberling Mansion.
Then, a virtual celebration was held inside the Elliott House near the mansion, where friends and staff joined others watching on a live video chat to talk about Broman’s many contributions to the organization.
The celebration also included an original song by museum curator Stew Lauterbach, which he sang accompanied by a banjo with lyrics highlighting Broman’s legacy.
“This means a great deal to me,” Broman said during the celebration. “Thirty years has really flown by, in so many ways. If I take anything with me, it’s the friendships I’ve had and the many wonderful people I’ve been able to work with. That’s what made it one of the most wonderful experiences of my life.”
Broman had one of his first encounters with the historical society in 1990 when he was working at radio station WWKI, which was helping host an event at the mansion. Afterward, a board member gave him a tour of the house, and he was hooked.
“My reaction was, ‘Wow, this really cool,” Broman said. “I spent some time talking to a board member about the mansion and raving to her about it, and it wasn’t too many months before she came back to me and said, ‘Why don’t you join the board?’ I said yes, and it turned out to be a pretty good choice.”
Within a year, Broman was the board’s president, and he spent the next two decades playing an integral role preserving the mansion, developing program’s and exhibits and turning the historical society into a top-notch organization.
In 2012, Broman was set to chair the search committee to replace former executive director Kelly Karickhoff, but he ended up resigning from the position so he could apply for the job himself.
“They had several candidates, but they ended up picking me,” he said.
Broman quickly put his love of the Seiberling Mansion into overdrive in 2015, when he launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign to replace the more than 125-year-old slate roof. The project wrapped up in 2018 and was eventually awarded the Outstanding Restoration Award by Indiana Landmarks.
Broman said although it was the stunning craftsmanship and history of the mansion that first drew him to the organization, he quickly fell in love with the county’s unique history.
“I came for the house, but I grew to appreciate the history and develop a real feeling for the depth of the history of the county and the community, going all the way back to the time of the Miami people,” he said.
But a big reason he stuck around for three decades was the people who worked to preserve and promote Howard County’s past.
“This gave me a great opportunity to spend time with great people,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve found a lot friends and had a lot of fun. As much as anything, that is right at the top of the list.”
Dean Despinoy, past president of the historical society, said during Thursday’s celebration that Broman’s contribution to the organization is hard to overstate, and he’ll be remembered by everyone who knows him.
“Because you graced us with your presence, we are better – better people, a better board and the entire mansion is a better location,” Despinoy said. “Your vision for the future was flawless, and your work was tireless. You are a superstar in this community, and you always will be.”
