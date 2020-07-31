Before being accepted into Howard County’s Veterans Court, Kody Herbst’s life was taking a downward spiral.
Having been arrested for his second driving under the influence charge in five years, Herbst was facing a felony, the loss of his career in the United States Air Force and what could possibly amount to a lengthy jail sentence.
On Wednesday afternoon before a large crowd inside a conference room at the Kokomo YMCA, Herbst shared a little bit of that story during the Howard County Veterans Court graduation ceremony, which honored five graduates who completed the program in either November or December 2019.
Veterans Court began in May 2018 and meets every Monday in Judge Brant Parry’s Superior Court 2. It is one of several problem-solving courts offered in Howard County. The court, which is application-based, essentially offers offenders from Howard, Fulton, Miami, and Cass counties who have served in the military the opportunity to enter the program rather than go to jail.
If those individuals successfully complete the program, their criminal charges are then dismissed, though the court doesn’t allow certain charges, such as battery or other crimes that inflict harm against other people or animals.
There are four phases to Veterans Court, labeled with the military monikers Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta. Each phase lasts a minimum of 90 days, and participants are given incentives or sanctions depending on their progression through each phase.
Throughout their time in Veterans Court, the participants are also given access to several counseling opportunities and in-patient treatment plans. Participants are also required to meet with a case manager and other providers on a regular basis and are paired with a mentor – also a military veteran – who walks with the offender throughout the entire program.
“This [Veterans Court] program has given me a second chance,” Herbst said, “... It wasn’t easy. ... Even though we make mistakes, I don’t feel like any of us are an unproductive part of society. ... A lot of vets go through life without wanting any recognition. And it is sort of nice to have a backing of people wanting you to succeed and helping you to succeed.”
Fellow graduate and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roderick Love shared Herbst’s sentiment, saying that he owned his mistakes that eventually landed him in criminal trouble, but that he also was appreciative of so many along the way who helped him get better.
“This wasn’t easy,” Love said, referring to graduating from the Veterans Court program. “There were a lot of temptations and a lot of just wanting to give up. ... But you have to utilize your tools and learn to think differently.
“And I think it’s pretty awesome for a community that really doesn’t have to give me another opportunity for a crime I committed, to still give me that opportunity” Love continued. “I think it’s awesome that you have judges and lawyers and prosecutors that come together to help you out. They really do care, because if they didn’t, they wouldn’t be doing this.”
Along with Herbst and Love, other graduates commemorated on Wednesday included U.S. Army veterans Robert Nix and Robert Williams, along with U.S. Navy veteran Brian Shackelford.
