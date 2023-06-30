Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll counties, retired at the end of June, according to a recent news release.
The Foundation Board of Directors has named Todd Moser as president of the Community Foundation beginning Saturday. Aaron will remain on staff part time as a special projects consultant to support the transition.
Aaron began his work at the Community Foundation as executive vice president in 2016 was named president in 2017.
“It has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career to be a part of all the brilliant things this organization does and is doing,” said Aaron. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with donors and partner organizations as we’ve invested in our communities. You will definitely still see me around and I hope when you do, you’ll stop and say hello!”
Prior to his work with the Foundation, Aaron worked as executive director of development and then finance executive director at Ivy Tech Kokomo Region. Prior to his positions at Ivy Tech, Aaron served as president of the Kokomo/Howard County Development Corporation, where he spearheaded the creation of the Inventrek Technology Park business incubator. Aaron also worked as the City of Kokomo’s director of the Department of Development, a position that culminated from his service with the City of Kokomo that started in 1973.
His educational studies included business administration and public administration at Indiana Wesleyan University and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.
Moser has served as the Foundation’s executive vice president for nine months. Prior to joining the Foundation, he was the executive director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital Foundation.
In 2001, Moser was named the director of marketing and communications at the hospital then known as St. Joseph. In 1995, he was the president of the Kokomo/Howard County Chamber of Commerce, where he led his team to the highest number of Chamber members in its history. In 1988, he was the first Small Business Development Center director at the Chamber. In addition, he taught business courses for Indiana Wesleyan University.
Todd graduated from Taylor University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from Ball State University in 1995. He received a certificate from the Institute for Organizational Management and other certifications along his career path.
Over the years, his volunteer and community board service work has included leadership and participation with Rotary, Salvation Army, YMCA, Northwestern School Board, Ivy Tech Trustees, Indiana Chamber Executives Association Board, IUK Business Advisory Board, United Way, Chapel Hill Christian Church, Eastern Howard Performing Arts Society and Samaritan Caregivers among many others.
The Community Foundation of Howard County Inc. was formed as a not-for-profit public charity in March 1991. The Clinton County Community Foundation was established in 1996 and the Carroll County Community Foundation was established in 1997. Each Foundation seeks to serve donors and make grants to improve the quality of life in Howard, Clinton and Carroll counties.
For more information about the Community Foundation, contact Moser at 765-454-7298 or todd@cfhoward.org.
