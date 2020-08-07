The Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc., is now accepting applications online for the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
The scholarship is open to Howard County residents who graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2021, and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2021. Details related to conditions of the award, eligibility, selection criteria and link to the online application are available on the Community Foundation’s website at cfhoward.org. The deadline to apply is Sept. 4, 2020.
The program provides scholarships for otherwise unreimbursed full-tuition, required-fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. The Community Foundation will nominate two students to receive the scholarship.
“The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship allows students to be able to focus on academics and not finances,” Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County said. “It also encourages them to remain in Indiana and participate in the communities where they reside.”
Since 1998, 47 Howard County residents have received the scholarship, which equals an approximate value of $4.2 million over that time.
The 2021 Community Foundation of Howard County Lilly Endowment Community Scholars will be named in mid-December 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.