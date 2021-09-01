Lisa Chandler stood up and pulled her hair away to showcase the name on the back of her T-shirt.
“This was her,” she told the Tribune, patting her back and then patting her heart with the same hand. “This was Nichole. I loved her like she was my own daughter.”
“Nichole Faye Hensley,” the back of Chandler’s shirt read. “3/10/84-8/9/09.”
When Hensley was just a teenager, she was prescribed opioids for medical purposes, Chandler noted, and it was a 10-year off and on battle with them after that.
Then on Aug. 9, 2009, Hensley lost her battle with that addiction, leaving behind a husband and three young children.
However, those like Chandler who knew and loved Hensley knew she was more than just a statistic, a data point to showcase the drug epidemic that’s been sweeping the nation for decades.
She was also a “beautiful soul,” a “loving mother” and a young woman full of hopes and dreams who should have had a lifetime to fulfill them.
And on Tuesday evening at Foster Park, Chandler joined dozens of Howard County residents to honor Hensley’s life, along with the lives of so many other men and women who have lost their own battles with drug or alcohol addictions.
Titled “A Night to Remember” and sponsored by Turning Point System of Care, Tuesday evening’s event featured several speeches by community advocates, as well as two separate balloon releases.
But for Chandler, a recovering addict herself, Tuesday’s event also featured something else: hope.
That’s because though Tuesday — which also marked International Overdose Awareness Day — was about remembering those who died, it was also about celebrating those who are currently in their own phases of recovery.
“This is a night to remember those we’ve lost but also to celebrate those who have been found,” Chandler said, when asked about the importance of Tuesday’s event. “… Most addicts, not all but most, they’re tired. They don’t want to fight this thing anymore, and they feel like there’s no simple way out. But you have to fight and fight and fight every day of your life.
“How do you win?” Chandler added. “You fight. And you come together to support one another. You come together and say, ‘Hey, I might not have your story, but I have my story. And if we put our stories together, we could change lives.’”
But Chandler did admit that first step is often the hardest.
“If you’re struggling, tell someone,” she said. “There is strength in honesty. When you’re no longer in the shadow, you can step into the light, right? Listen, I know it’s the hardest thing for an addict to do, but so many people have died because they just didn’t tell anybody. You don’t want anybody to see you, but you need to be seen. Because there are people here who want to help you.”
One of them is Turning Point CEO Matt Oliver, who admitted that recovery from addiction is not always a forward motion, and it also shouldn’t happen alone.
“We lose so many of our loved ones and friends to drugs or suicide, and those things are preventable if we work hard at it,” he said. “We have to do that together, as a community and in a collaborative effort. … At Turning Point, people come to treatment providers who help coordinate treatment options and make sure people walk side-by-side with people who have had similar lived experiences. It’s a powerful thing when you can work together with somebody who’s been there. Sometimes that can even make all the difference.”
Like Chandler, Oliver also said those steps to recovery are made somewhat easier when the stigma and public misconceptions surrounding drug and alcohol addictions are broken.
“Sometimes we focus too much on the diagnosis,” Oliver said, “that we forget that these people have so much to offer. … So when we think about a person choosing recovery, it’s really about letting a person live recovery and then helping a person give recovery.
“Ultimately when they have a purpose, they ground themselves in recovery so much more than when they try to muscle it alone,” Oliver added. “So many of our people are capable of beautiful things and have so many talents. So what we do is about bringing those people together and trying to get them to accomplish something that’s bigger than themselves.”
But it often takes community support too, Oliver pointed out.
And that’s where a place such as First City Recovery Center — a full-medical detox facility that opened last spring near downtown Kokomo with clinical and outpatient programs, including group and family therapy, cognitive behavior therapy and more — comes into play.
Nathan White is the facility’s lead behavioral health technician safety officer and has himself been a recovering addict for over three years now.
“Addiction and overdose is an epidemic in Kokomo and in the larger society of America today,” White said during Tuesday’s event. “So an event like this just sheds some light on the topic and lets people know that it’s a real public health issue.”
And in the few months since First City Recovery Center has opened, White said he’s already seen some major success stories.
But he also knows there are plenty more still out there.
“There is hope,” he said, when asked what his message would be to those currently in the battle against addiction. “There is hope out there for us who struggle, as long as we surrender ourselves to the fact that we suffer from a disease of addiction that we can overcome.
“We are better together,” White continued. “A symptom of our disease is isolation, but I’ve heard it said before that the opposite of addition is connection. I know I’ve found my connections in the rooms of recovery, and it’s helped me. … And every single day of my life, I work with, walk with and talk with people who are living proof that recovery exists.”
