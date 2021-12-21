Community Health Network has joined other hospital groups around the state pleading with residents to get vaccinated as beds fill up from a surge of new COVID-19 patients.
Medical executives from Community, IU Health and Eskenazi hospital issued a plea for Hoosiers to act in protecting themselves from the virus through vaccination, masking and testing.
“The situation is dire,” reads their message, which was published as part of a marketing campaign to get people vaccinated. ”We can’t do this alone.”
In a statement, Community said its hospitals, including Community Howard Regional Health, have more patients than beds. As a result, patients are held in the emergency department until beds become available.
Meanwhile, other areas are being converted to inpatient units to accommodate the COVID surge.
Community said this is all happening as the state recently confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, which is a highly contagious form of the COVID-19 virus.
“Many people have no idea how bad it is in our hospitals,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network, in a release. “We are looking at what to do if and when we see a dramatic increase in COVID patients, and what to do if a significant percent of our staff has to quarantine for getting a mild case of COVID.”
Hospital leaders urge people with mild cases of COVID to avoid the emergency department and instead seek care at a MedCheck or urgent care facility.
Community reported Monday that 1 in 5 hospital beds across Indiana are filled with COVID patients, and one-third of all intensive-care unit patients are there with the virus. Ninety percent of all COVID patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.
On Tuesday, Howard County was designated red by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Four new deaths have been reported since Friday, and 25 people tested positive for the virus on Monday. The county had a 15.1% seven-day positivity rate.
