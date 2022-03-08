TIPTON — Imagine a local theater performance of “The Wizard of Oz” with a swirling twister moving across a screen as actors recite their lines.
That and much more will be possible when renovations to Tipton High School’s auditorium wrap up this summer.
The school corporation is set to install new projectors and screens inside the auditorium — part of a four-phase, $84,000 project that has multiple community partners.
Tipton students, parents and community members will experience some of the upgrades at graduation. The first part of the project involves moving the auditorium’s current project and a screen to the main gym.
The projector will be installed above center court, and the screen will be hung on the stage where the band plays during basketball games. The screen will replace an old, heavy tarp that is disliked by pretty much anyone who gets tasked with hanging it up each spring.
“Graduation is going to be a step improved,” said Matt Skiba, Tipton High School band director.
The additions to the gym will also add production value to sporting events, such as dimming the lights and playing a highlight reel before basketball games.
Tipton schools received a $8,500 grant from Campbell Family Foundation for this phase of the project.
“They were all in on it, because it was very school-centric,” Skiba said.
A new projector will be installed inside the 816-seat auditorium. The new piece of tech will have three screens it can project on to, two of which will be on the walls on each side of the auditorium.
The side screens can be used to present a performance’s or event’s program. The multi-screen projector opens the door for new multimedia, music and video production possibilities.
“There’s all kinds of things we can do with it,” he said.
The Tipton County Foundation contributed a grant worth $31,425 toward the project. Program Director Chad Huff said Skiba presented the foundation’s education committee with a “well put-together proposal.”
“What really intrigued us is they were going to reuse the equipment that was already in the auditorium,” Huff said. “We thought that was a really economical way to improve the offerings of the facility.”
Phase three is the installation of a projector and screen on the back wall of the auditorium. This screen will serve as the backdrop to performances.
Images and settings can be projected on the screen during plays, adding a level of detail to a performance.
Skiba gave the examples of showing a sea- or ocean-based setting during a rendition of “Mamma Mia!” or a twister during “The Wizard of Oz.”
“It’ll add a lot of depth,” he said. “It adds a lot of quality.”
The backscreen projector is the main community piece, as the auditorium is also used by the Tipton Community Theatre.
The theater group will contribute $10,000 over the next decade ($1,000 a year for 10 years).
“It’s a facility that is going to be used on a wide perspective by the county,” Skiba said.
Tipton Community Theatre trustee Rick Powell said the backdrop screen will save time in changing out sets between scenes, as well as building custom sets.
“It’s another thing to enhance the school,” he said. “We have an amazing facility, and we want to keep growing it.”
A community collaboration piece, along with improving a school facility — both of which are valued by the Tipton Community Foundation — helped Tipton schools secure the grant.
The final phase is infrastructure related to the project, including brackets for the screens.
Skiba said the goal is to have the entire project completed by the end of June, or by the first day of school at the absolute latest.
The improvements to the main gym are expected to be ready by graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.