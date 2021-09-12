editor's pick featured Community honors slain Marine CNHI News Indiana Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago 1 of 4 The body of U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was returned to Logansport today. The 22-year-old Marine was killed with 12 other U.S. service members in the Kabul airport suicide bombing Aug. 26. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Suicide Bombing Humberto Sanchez Military Crime Honor Community Service Member Slay Software Trending Video Recommended for you Trending Recipes PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesColorado man wins candy factory after finding golden ticket in Highland ParkPettigrew's death leaves huge void with WildkatsKokomo family feeling community support after house fireWohlford, Local 292 shop chair who helped build ventilators, dies from COVIDWestern to mask up starting next weekPolice asking public for help in locating missing Kokomo manUntil 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-highMerrell Bros. launches new division building cleantech unitsMiami County commissioners veto mask mandate orderAutopsy: Inmate died from multiple stab wounds Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Videos
