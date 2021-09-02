Community Howard Regional Health on Thursday asked emergency services such as ambulances to divert bringing patients to the hospital due in part to the high number of COVID-19 patients.
Hospital officials said that due to the high patient census there, the facility went on a temporary diversion, asking EMS services to choose an alternate hospital when possible for patients who don’t require immediate emergency care.
However, even during that time, the hospital continues to treat patients who come in to the emergency room. The hospital’s emergency room never closes and is always open to the public, officials said.
Administrators said hospitalizations from COVID are a “significant factor” that led to an increase in patients Thursday, as well as in in the last few weeks.
On Thursday, Howard County reported 119 new COVID cases and one new death. The seven-day positivity rate was 13.3%. This week, the county’s seven-day average was at 94 new cases a day.
That’s nearing the county’s all-time highest seven-day average of 119 set in early December.
Community Howard said 98% to 99% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and urged those who have pushed off being vaccinated to consider doing so to both protect themselves and their families.
