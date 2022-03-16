Community Howard Regional Health had its first day without any COVID-19 patients for the first time since the pandemic started, marking a staggering turnaround from the record-setting numbers in January.
The hospital reported the COVID-free day occurred Friday night through Saturday. During that time, there were also no symptomatic patients waiting for test results.
Community Health Director Jennifer Hindman called reaching a point where for the first time in nearly two years they had no COVID-positive patient in a 24-hour span a "welcome reprieve."
"Our caregivers have faced this pandemic day in and day out since the first cases began around this time two years ago," she said in an email. "I’m incredibly proud of their continued dedication to our patients."
However, the milestone was short-lived. A new COVID patient was admitted Sunday, and the number crept back up to three on Tuesday.
Hindman said that indicates that although the infection rate has plummeted, the pandemic still isn't over.
"While we are taking a collective sigh of relief at now seeing very few patients hospitalized with COVID-19, we know that the threat is not eliminated," she said. "We continue to ask those who are not fully vaccinated to do so now. And those who are symptomatic should continue to seek out testing to help eliminate further spread."
The decline in COVID patients comes less than two months after the county saw its highest seven-day positivity rate, which sat at 244 on Jan. 21. That number is now five.
That's led Howard County’s free community COVID-19 testing site to begin reducing its hours on Monday. Gravity Diagnostics’ county testing site will also close at the end of this week.
