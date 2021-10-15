Community Howard Regional Health will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The free, confidential drop-off event will be outside the Community Surgery Center on the main campus, 3503 S. Reed Road in Kokomo, according to a news release from Community Howard officials.
During the event, a free flu shot clinic will also be available in the hospital parking lot along U.S. 931 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The flu shots are for adults 18 and older, while supplies last.
A collaboration between the hospital and the Howard County Recycling District, Kokomo Police Department, the DEA and Howard County Sheriff’s Office, the drug take-back event is for residentially generated waste. Over-the-counter medications, prescription medications and pet medications in the form of pills, liquids, ointments and lotions will be accepted.
All materials should be labeled to identify contents. Names can be crossed out to protect privacy. The medications will be collected safely and processed according to Indiana law, the release stated. No identification or signatures are required.
