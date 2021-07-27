Community Howard Regional Health will host a free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday while supplies last.
The clinic will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the hospital, 3500 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Participants will be able to access the clinic by entering through the hospital’s East Entrance.
Participants must be at least 18 and have a valid ID to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted, but those who wish to register in advance can do so by calling 765-776-8593.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than half a million American lives and taken a terrible toll on countless families who have lost loved ones or livelihoods,” the hospital said in a media release. “In clinical studies, the vaccines virtually eliminated COVID deaths and hospitalizations once the shots reached their full effect. The vaccine is free to receive, whether or not you have health insurance.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination and the hospital’s efforts, visit https://www.ecommunity.com/healthminute/2021/covid-19-vaccine-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.