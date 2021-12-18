The vice president and chief operating officer at Community Howard Regional Health was named Ivy Tech Kokomo's Distinguished Alumni.
Jennifer Hindman, a 1997 Ivy Tech graduate, was honored on Dec. 2. Hindman was a graduate of the EMT program.
The Distinguished Young Alumni Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna who exemplifies an appreciation of lifelong learning, a dedication to work and a commitment to community, according to a news release.
“For me, Ivy Tech was a catalyst. My degree was the accelerant that I needed to continue to further my education and complete my bachelor and master’s degrees," Hindman said in a statement.
Hindman started at Community Howard in 1997 as a paramedic. She returned to Ivy Tech and completed an associate degree in paramedic science in 2006.
Hindman went on to earn a bachelor's degree at Indiana University Kokomo and a master's degree from Ball State University.
At Community Howard, Hindman has held a number of different titles, including EMS coordinator and director of professional and organizational development, then business operations and human resources before taking the role of vice president and chief operating officer.
As chief operating officer, Hindman is tasked with providing for and supporting a unified culture and infrastructure, coordinating between personnel, structure and the organization’s strategic plan and providing necessary support for all operations.
Ivy Tech Kokomo trustee and 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award winner Karen McLean nominated Hindman for the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.