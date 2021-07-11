Teresa Allen, from left, Javonne Gray, and Pastor Christine Young share emotional testimonies from their perspectives as mothers to children who were victims of gun violence. The TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo had its first anti-violence march and rally Saturday in Kokomo.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Elijah Merriweather, center, listens to a prayer during the Kokomo TenPoint Coalition’s first anti-violence march and rally Saturday. Merriweather was a victim of gun violence during a shooting outside of Kokomo Beach in June.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Marchers walk past the gazebo near City Hall as the Kokomo TenPoint Coalition had its first anti-violence march and rally Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Teresa Allen puts her arms around Laquan Gray during a prayer at the anti-violence rally on Saturday. Allen was one of the mothers who gave a testimony about her sons becoming victims of gun violence.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Christy Merriweather gets emotional as she looks over to her son, Elijah, right, and gives her testimony about what it was like to get the call saying her son had been shot. Elijah was a victim of gun violence during a shooting outside of Kokomo Beach in June. Along with Christy and Elijah on stage were Elijah's dad, Ed Merriweather, and siblings, Joshua and Faith Merriweather.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Community leaders, public unite against gun violence
It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive, but it’s a life-altering reality for thousands of people each year.
“Your loved one’s been shot. Please hurry and get here.”
For Teresa Allen, that call first happened in the spring of 2013, when her sons, Steven and Nikkolas, were shot and severely injured during an incident on Kokomo’s north side.
It happened again in 2016, when Steven suffered a gunshot wound to his head, leaving him critically wounded.
Doctors said he’d never walk or talk again, but Teresa said that the grace of God and her son’s determination helped him slowly begin to heal.
But to this day, both of her boys still live with the scars, Teresa noted.
For Javonne Gray, that call came in January 2020, the day her 16-year-old son, James, was shot and killed on the city’s northwest side.
Known as “JJ,” James was a beautiful boy, Javonne said, who could have done whatever he wanted to in life.
But he didn’t even get to graduate high school.
For Pastor Christine Young, that call came in February 2020, when her daughter, Lashay, was shot and killed outside a residence on the city’s southwest side.
Lashay was trying to flee the scene and get home to her young daughter, Christine believes, a daughter who will now have to grow up without her mother.
And though these mothers can’t change the past, they all said they can help shape the future, which they admitted was one of the main reasons they shared their stories Saturday as part of a peaceful rally against gun violence set up by the TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo.
The TenPoint Coalition works in partnership with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and is made up of men and women who focus on a “boots on the ground” approach when it comes to curbing gun violence, its website states. That’s mainly done through public safety walks conducted by coalition teams, which occur several times a week in regular intervals in key “high crime” neighborhoods throughout a city.
And Saturday’s event — which included a march from Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church to Foster Park and a subsequent rally — had one common message, organizers said.
Enough is enough.
“It’s a sign of unity in our community,” TenPoint member and Mt. Pisgah Pastor Lonnie Anderson said. “It’s a way of trying to call attention to the violence that is going on, even if sometimes it’s not going on right at your house. … Right now, we’re seeing the manifestation of a lot of hopelessness in this city (with the recent violence). So that’s one of the reasons why we’re here. We’re concerned about what’s going on in our city, about the young people here, and we’re concerned about that violence.”
And while Anderson admitted that gun violence is broader than just here in Kokomo, he said he feels the solutions start at home.
“I think one of the things is that we’re always looking at the perpetrators as kids and young people that are doing it,” he said. “ … But I think that what we see with the children and young people and the acts of violence that we’ve seen across our city the last few years, I think we really need to go back and look at the family unit. Try to build the family, because I think what we’ve seen is the manifestation of the family unit that has deteriorated.”
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ Pastor Wendell Brown, also with TenPoint, agreed with Anderson, saying that Saturday’s event was about helping to bring awareness to the damaging effects of gun violence but also casting hope for a brighter tomorrow.
“We’re not just living for today,” he told the Tribune while waiting for Saturday’s event to start. “We have a future to think about. I have six grandchildren. I want them to have a positive future and go wherever they want to go. I want them to grow up in a world that they don’t have to fear.”
Brown also said that having the families of local gun violence victims speak would hopefully send a powerful message to the rest of the community.
“I think a lot of our churches collectively, we do a lot, but now when the families get involved,” he paused for a moment, “I mean family is where it ultimately starts.”
Which brings it all back to the mothers who spoke during the rally portion of Saturday’s event.
During each of their speeches, Teresa Allen, Javonne Gray and Christine Young directly addressed the gathered crowd, who quietly listened in return.
Because their children could easily be yours, the mothers noted.
And for one particular set of parents in the crowd on Saturday, it was.
Last month, Ed and Christy Merriweather nearly lost their 16-year-old son, Elijah, after he was shot in the chest by another juvenile.
Ed and Christy said they were at first leery of speaking at Saturday’s event, but they eventually felt compelled to share their story in the hope of helping others.
“When I got the phone call, the very first thing I did was give it to God,” Ed told the crowd, with Elijah standing just a few feet away from him on stage. “God can do more than you could ever understand. … I gave it to him, and that’s where I left it.”
Speaking with the Tribune a few minutes later, Ed said it’s going to take a community effort to hopefully quell the violence, especially the violence he said he sees among young people right now.
“People have to realize that if something’s not done, these kids will be lost to the wayside,” he said. “If they’re not shown good examples, then right and wrong doesn’t mean anything. They’ll continue what they’re doing. Too many adults are influencing these young kids, and that has to stop. We just have to get more involved. … You’re not always going to reach them all, but if you just get that one, he could make a difference in someone else’s life because he’s going to have a bigger impact on kids his age than an adult would.”
Ed also had a message for parents and families everywhere.
“You need to get more involved,” he said. “My father, they had a whole different agenda back then. It was a roof over your head, food on the table and clothes on your back. Today, it takes more. I teach my kids that life is based on decisions we make. But we have to teach them what right decisions are. The wrong decisions, the consequences, too many kids are thinking on the spur of the moment. They’re not thinking ahead of time ‘What’s the end result? What’s going to happen if I do this?’ They’re just doing it. We have to teach them. We have to get more involved.”
And we have to want to care, event organizers added.
“Crime and violence and sin have no borders,” Anderson said. “So if you think that it’s not going to affect you, it’s coming your way. And I think maybe it’s the lack of sympathy or empathy that concerns me a little bit. Because just because it has not happened to you or yours yet, it’s coming. It has no boundaries. It has no limitations. It has no borders. It expands and moves, so it should concern you because it’s your community. It should concern you because you’re a citizen of this community, and it should concern you because you’re part of the human race.”
