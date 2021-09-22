TIPTON — Tipton’s school resource officer has a new ride thanks to some community donations.
The Tipton Police Department unveiled its new school resource officer (SRO) vehicle earlier this week, a 2021 Dodge Durango.
The vehicle, which will be used by SRO Dave Maddox, is ready to hit the road after it was outfitted with police equipment, along with markings representing the police department and Tipton schools.
The project was made possible by the support of multiple Tipton businesses.
Academy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram gave the new vehicle to TPD on a no-cost, three-year lease. The only cost to TPD and the city will be to purchase the Dodge Durango at the end of the lease for $25,000.
The vehicle replaces a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe that had more than 110,000 miles on it.
Hoosier Sign Guy donated many of the graphics and installation time. The leftover balance owed to the Tipton business was covered by Jason and Kurt Hare, of Edward Jones, and Matt Lambert, of Encompass Credit Union.
American Eagle Equipment in Noblesville installed the police equipment at a discounted price. Both American Eagle Equipment and Hoosier Sign Guy made sure the SRO vehicle was ready to go so it could be in the Tipton Pork Festival parade.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to drive a vehicle that had so much community support to make it all come together,” Maddox said in a statement. “The new vehicle will be a functional showpiece for the Tipton Police Department, the Tipton Community School Corporation, and the entire City of Tipton to be proud of and admire.”
