North Woods Village resident Barbara Burrous looked down over the group of people gathered in the facility’s parking lot Thursday morning, part of a community-wide prayer circle put on by North Woods Village employees.
It’s been a challenging past few weeks for the assisted living facility.
COVID-19 restrictions have forced family and friends away from routine visitations with North Woods residents since mid-March.
Couple that with the devastating and tragic news of more than a dozen North Woods Village residents passing away due to complications from the virus, Burrous and others like her needed a good reason to smile, facility officials said.
And they got it on Thursday.
At first it came in the form of a smile that broke out across Burrous’ face as she peered down at the prayer circle’s participants.
It quickly graduated into a few waves and then several triumphant thumbs up signs, which were subsequently reciprocated by Burrous’ audience down below.
And after a few minutes of praying over North Woods Village and its residents, the participants at Thursday’s prayer circle then paraded around the facility to make sure everyone on the inside knew that those on the outside haven’t forgotten about them.
“It’s been like an ocean,” Kathy Greene, executive director at North Woods Village, said. “And we ride the waves as they come and go, but this support from the community has been wonderful. And it’s helping us all come together.”
