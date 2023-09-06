Kokomo resident Phil Templin said he knew he’d be in deep trouble if he got caught.
But when you’re 15, you tend to think you’re invincible.
Templin remembers hopping the fence and grabbing the ladder, his body shaking with nerves and a rush of adrenaline as he began to climb.
Two feet, 20 feet, 100 feet.
The wind began to increase with each step he took.
A few minutes later, Templin finally reached his destination.
From on top of the Kokomo Gas and Fuel tower — affectionally known as the Gas Tower — Templin could see a vast landscape that seemed to stretch on for miles out in front of him.
“We didn’t stay long,” Templin told the Tribune, recalling that experience from the late 1950s. “It was just long enough to say we did it.”
And for generations of Kokomoans like Templin, that’s what the Gas Tower — which was completed in 1955 and could hold 12 million cubic feet of natural gas — represented.
For some who were traveling back to Kokomo from places near and far away, the tower acted as a beacon, letting them know that home was near.
For others who grew up in its shadow, the tower served as a giant backdrop as they played hopscotch and tag in their front yards.
But the tower was mostly an enigma, a 387-foot symbol of nostalgia that many around the community always thought would be there.
Until it wasn’t.
SEPT. 7, 2003
The skies over Kokomo were relatively clear 20 years ago, Sept. 7, 2003, and large crowds gathered safely around the Gas Tower in anticipation of what was to come.
For several years leading up to that point, much of the tower’s painted checkerboard top had worn away, exposing the metal beneath, and it was believed that it would take at least $1 million to repaint it.
And officials added that while it was still in service, the Gas Tower wasn’t really feasible or cost-effective anymore thanks in part to advancements in services by natural gas providers.
So there was really only one option for the 36,885 square foot structure; implosion.
Dave McFatridge was the president of Kokomo Gas and Fuel at the time, and he told the Tribune that on that implosion day, he was the one who actually pushed the detonation button.
“The actual day of that thing, we had spectator areas that had refreshments,” he remembered. “Another fellow and I were actually on the property behind some heavy equipment. … I remember the fact that they told us to stay down behind this heavy equipment, and we both kind of stood up to watch, and we should have heeded the warning to stay down behind the bulldozer because there was a lot of scrap that broke loose.”
The tower itself crumpled in seconds, McFatridge added, and the detonation went according to plan.
But it was still a bittersweet day, he noted, for himself and for all those who grew up with the Gas Tower.
“It was definitely a sad day,” he said. “It was a decision made by money. But it was also something the people of Kokomo were proud of and would have liked to have kept. It’s just that the cost of the annual maintenance, the cost to repaint it over and over again, the new service that was being provided by the pipeline suppliers, it didn’t make sense to keep it.”
Along with McFatridge, Templin was also there that September day, parked a few hundred feet away in what was once the parking lot of the Jefferson School that sat near where the Kokomo Humane Society sits today.
“It was kind of emotional to see the thing go down,” he said. “But that’s just progress in the community. That’s just what you do. It’d be great if it were still there, but it’s not. So it was kind of emotional to see it go down when you think back on your life and think about things like that and the things you were raised around.”
And the implosion of the Gas Tower wasn’t just a one-day event.
After the implosion, plaques were made and sold with pieces of the Gas Tower on them, and there are even pieces of the structure currently on exhibit at the Howard County Historical Society.
Because while it’s no longer part of the Kokomo landscape, those who grew up in Kokomo over the last 70-years say the Gas Tower is still very much part of the city’s fabric.
REMEMBERING A GIANT
Rex Hutto said he was always aware of the Gas Tower when he was a kid, but he didn’t really appreciate it until he became an adult.
“It was really pretty ugly,” he said laughing, “but it was our ugly. But it was also just always there. It was just a given.”
Hutto left Kokomo in the 1970s.
And when he came back to visit through the years, the Gas Tower was still there, he said, quietly leading him “home.”
“We didn’t really have a skyline,” Hutto said, “but this was Kokomo’s skyline. I drive by there (where the tower once stood) fairly regularly. And every time I go by, I see this huge concrete disc on the ground there. It just doesn’t look right without the tower standing there. When I’m coming up (U.S.) 31, the absence is very obvious. The older I get, the more sentimental I get, and the more I miss home. And that’s a huge piece of home for me.
“I don’t know anything in town that was more recognizable,” he added. “Everybody loves Old Ben or the Sycamore Stump, but you couldn’t see them from 20 miles away. So it was a loss. I was born and raised here, and then I moved back almost 40 years later (2015). It was just sad that the skyline of my hometown wasn’t there anymore when I did.”
Stewart Lauterbach, local historian and curator for the Howard County Historical Society, shared Hutto’s sentiments.
“It’s just kind of a mystique,” Lauterbach told the Tribune. “It’s that cache that a local landmark gets. Things like the Gas Tower, it just becomes part of the culture or the template that we develop as we grow up. It becomes a piece of nostalgia for us as we recall things like our childhoods or where we lived for long periods of time.
“There’s a lot of instability in our lives, and so something like a gas tower of that magnitude represents something that’s permanent,” Lauterbach continued. “It’s ironic now that we’re looking at the anniversary of the implosion, but while it was here, nobody could have guessed that it wouldn’t be here forever.”
Lauterbach then noted that when he often travels near where the Gas Tower once stood, he is still mesmerized by how large the structure really was.
“The diameter of that thing was enormous,” he said. “And I just think, I think people create these landmarks in their lives that can create meaning for them and give them stability, and this was definitely one of them for the people of Kokomo and Howard County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.