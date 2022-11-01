DELPHI — Walking along the streets of Delphi, with its quaint courthouse square and its old Victorian houses that stand just a few feet away, it seems like any other bedroom community in America.
But look in some of the store windows, and you catch a glimpse of what this community of 3,000 has dealt with over the last 5 ½ years.
“Wanted,” some of the signs read, with a faded sketch of a man who police have been trying to capture since the bodies of Delphi teenagers Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were discovered on Valentine’s Day in 2017.
It seems police might have found their man, too.
Monday morning, law enforcement announced they had arrested Delphi resident Richard Allen, 50, who is facing two counts of murder for his alleged connection to the girls’ deaths.
And while the investigation into the case is still ongoing, many in the community said what happened Monday was welcome news.
Marcia Christy has been a Delphi resident for around 30 years, and she described her community as a “great little town.”
But Christy did acknowledge that the past 5 ½ years have done a number on the town and its residents, and so she was pleased to hear Monday’s news.
“It’s a bit of lift off of everybody’s shoulders,” she said. “I think a lot of people thought it was never going to be solved. And for them to finally do it, it’s just terrific. You can’t express how wonderful it is. I’m anxious to hear more about how they came about finding this man, but I’m just so glad.”
Christy added it was shocking to hear Allen was from Delphi, and even more shocking that he had been in the community ever since the killings.
“You would have thought that he would have skipped town or something,” she said. “I mean, something like this just doesn’t happen in a town like this. But of course, I’m sure everybody says that about where they live.”
Kimberly McClean, who moved back to Delphi a few years ago to take care of her elderly parents, agreed with Christy, noting that Delphi has always been a very family-oriented and tight-knit community.
But after Williams and German were killed, the town had a cloud of uncertainty above it, McClean said.
“I know a lot of people are just angry,” she said. “They’re happy that hopefully this is the gentleman, but we’re not sure. I know everyone’s been waiting for a long time.”
Like Christy, McClean said it was shocking to know Allen was right in their own backyard.
“That’s the frightening part,” she noted. “… I’ve known this guy for years (through shopping at the CVS where Allen worked), and you would never think it. … I still don’t believe it. You really just never know. He was always kind and pleasant, and it shows you that you don’t know what’s really going on (in someone’s life).”
And it’s not just Delphi residents who understand how much the past 5 ½ years have changed the community.
Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter has spent countless days in Delphi since February 2017, and he took a few minutes after Monday’s press conference to reflect on the town’s journey.
“This is every town in America,” he said. “Delphi, Indiana. And (this case) has really captured the hearts of people around the world. I find it a huge commitment to be able to answer to them. … The human spirit is so strong. It’s so strong, and we’re so resilient.
“I hope that we can take a look at this (case) and say, ‘Stop the nonsense of disagreeing and hating each other,’” Carter added. “It’s so unnecessary. So maybe this is a lesson in how to live and not how to die.”
