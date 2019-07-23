PERU – A confined animal feeding operation that will house 9,200 pigs has received nearly all the required permits to begin construction near Mississinewa Lake despite push back from residents and public policy organizations.
Two swine companies are each building a barn on the same plot of land located at the intersection of 700 East and 800 South, which is about 4 miles from Mississinewa Reservoir and Miami State Recreation Area. The project is also located close to Pipe Creek.
The barns built by the companies Boss Hog Barns and Snowhill Ridge can each house up to 4,620 wean-to-finish pigs. The site will also house a self-contained, roofed compost building for dead animals.
Michael Priest, a farm loan specialist with the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Indianapolis, said both barns have received all the required permits from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
However, the farm agency must also conduct its own environmental assessment for the facility built by Boss Hog Barns, since that structure is being paid for in part with a loan from the FSA.
Priest said he is currently reviewing the study in order to issue the final permit for the building so the company can move forward with the loan application.
But the project has received push back from activist groups and neighbors, who say the operation will harm their health, reduce property values and compromise critical water resources.
Margo Tucker, assistant director of the Citizens Action Coalition’s Downstream Project, said the confined feeding operation is problematic because it is in close proximity to a county hiking trail and popular destinations around Mississinewa Reservoir, which “has a large public draw for its natural beauty.”
“The odors and potential water contamination will drive away visitors and compromise a critical water resource for the county and the community,” she said in public statement submitted to the FSA.
Tucker said a vast, underground glacial river called the Teays that flows near the site would also be at risk for contamination since the feeding operation plans to store waste in two below-building pits.
Around 30 residents wrote letters to IDEM opposing the project. Common concerns about the facilities included contaminated drinking water caused by spreading manure and the onsite composting of pig carcasses. Other neighbors said the smell of the pigs and manure would harm their property values.
Mary Kay McKinney, the Miami County planning and zoning administrator, said Boss Hog Barns has received the permit required to build its facility, but Snowhill Ridge has not yet been issued a building permit.
She said because the project is located on more than 10 acres of property, it is not required to receive a variance or special exception from the county.
Miami County is home to 48 confined feeding operations, which is the 10th highest number out of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to IDEM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.