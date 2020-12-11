Reja-e Busailah lost his sight when he was 1 month old. He was expelled from his hometown of Lydda, Palestine, when was 19, before traveling to Egypt in 1949 with just 100 British pounds in his pocket.
But none of that stopped Busailah from becoming one of the most renowned and respected poets, thinkers and humanitarians to defend his home country of Palestine.
And he did nearly all of it while living quietly in Kokomo for the last 55 years, where he taught literature at Indiana University Kokomo for nearly three decades.
Now, the community is mourning his passing, as well as poets, writers and intellectuals from around the globe.
Busaliah, 91, died on Sunday at an Indianapolis hospital after a two-year battle with lung disease.
Kasem Kasem, a chemistry professor at IU Kokomo and close friend to Busliah, said although he is gone, his legacy will live on at IUK as a teacher who inspired and challenged his students to work hard to achieve their goals.
“He gave his soul and life to learning and teaching people, so his students had a very good impression of him,” he said. “They admired him and learned a lot from him. He left a strong legacy, and showed everyone that you can’t let a disability stop you from achieving your goals.”
Busaliah was born in 1929 in Jerusalem, Palestine, where he was raised. In 1948, he was forced to leave after Israel was created following World War II. He moved to Cairo, Egypt, where his father wanted him to study law. Instead, he followed his passion and studied English literature.
In 1953, he came to the U.S. on a scholarship to study special education at the New York Institute for the Education of the Blind.
“America used to be the paradise of every crazy person,” Busaliah said in a 2018 interview with the online news site Mondoweiss.com. “So I came. I came to New York.”
He then traveled to Kuwait to teach at the Nour School for the Blind, which he helped found. In 1958, he came back to the U.S., where he enrolled at New York University and received his Ph.D. in English literature and language in 1972.
But before that, Busaliah landed a teaching job at IU Kokomo in 1965 – a post he held until 1994, when he retired as Professor Emeritus.
Through it all, Busaliah wrote and read prolifically. His poems were commonly published in journals from around the world. His biggest literary achievement came in 2018, when his book “In the Land of My Birth: A Palestinian Boyhood” won the Palestine Book Award, which is given to a book written in English about any aspect of the country.
By then, Busaliah had gained an international reputation as a passionate and empathetic defender of Palestine, and his works were highly regarded by well-known professors and intellectuals around the world.
But his wife, Tanya Busaliah, said he was also known as a fervent humanitarian who fought for justice for all people, everywhere. That included founding Project Loving Care in 1967 to help Palestinian children in need. He directed the outreach until 1991.
“Palestine was his passion, but any injustice upset him – any injustice to any people,” she said. “He was a humanist, so any injustice against creed, religion, color or sexual orientation upset him. He was raised Muslim, but he married a Jew and later a Christian. He literally did not see color, race or creed. He saw the human.”
Tanya said that extended even to his daily walks around Kokomo with his dog. When Busaliah heard a child nearby, he always made sure to give them a butterscotch candy and ask how they were doing in school.
But in Kokomo, few knew of Busailah’s past or his literary achievements beyond his friends, students and faculty at IU Kokomo. And that’s just the way he wanted it, Tanya said.
“He was very modest,” she said. “He wasn’t someone to toot his own horn. But once he put down roots here, he made his own village in Kokomo and became attached to all the people here.”
Busaliah retired from IUK in 1994, but that didn’t mean he slowed down, Tanya said. He continued to read, write and study every day.
At his home on South Buckeye Street, the shelves are lined with classic literature – much of it in Braille – written in Italian, German, French and Latin. Tapes and records pack the house with recordings ranging from Beethoven symphonies to readings on psychology.
At the time of his death, Busaliah had finished a manuscript for a book, and had been doing research on another book he planned to write, Tanya said. He also had a YouTube channel, where he read poetry while sitting on his couch in Kokomo.
“He had the energy of five people,” she said. “All he did all day was work, read, write and tell me to load poems to his YouTube channel.”
IUK professor Kasem said Busaliah accomplished many things in his long life, but the true legacy he leaves behind is one of grit, determination and love in the face of terrible tragedy and a life-long disability.
“He is a conqueror of darkness – the darkness not only in his eyes, but also the darkness of losing his home,” he said. “He lost his whole country. And even with this tragedy from being a refugee, he overcame it and conquered the darkness through learning.”
A celebration of life service will be held for Busaliah from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.