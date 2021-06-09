Upgrades to two Kokomo school locations were approved Monday.
A $1 million solar array project at Bon Air is expected to offset 80% of annual electricity usage.
Johnson Melloh Solutions, an Indianapolis-based mechanical contractor, will the handle the project.
Cost savings are expected to surpass the project cost in 16 years and result in a net cash flow of $1.8 million over 20 years.
Completion is expected sometime in October.
Also approved Monday was a bid for a $4.4 million project for Maple Crest Middle School.
The district intends to add classrooms, plus science labs, in the east-west wing of the middle school that runs along Lincoln Road.
Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said last week the space will allow for larger classrooms and labs.
“It’s much needed space,” he said.
Terstep Co. Inc, of Fishers, was awarded the project. The company is expected to finish by the end of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.