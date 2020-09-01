Local workers on Monday shipped out the last ventilators from the Kokomo General Motors Components Holdings plant to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, fulfilling the $489.4 million contract awarded to the company in April.
In just 154 days, workers produced 30,000 Ventec Life Systems ventilators from inside the GM facility to add to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. The effort ensured hospitals around the nation had access to the life-saving machines during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Workers cheered on Monday as they packed up the final load of ventilators, which were signed by employees and staff at the plant.
Ian Cartier, a robotic technician at the facility, said seeing the last ventilators ship out was inspiring, and demonstrated local workers’ dedication to fighting COVID.
“All of us chose to leave the security of our homes and give 110 percent every single day to build ventilators,” he said in a release. “We came in with the attitude that for every challenge we were handed that day, that we would face it, fix it and overcome it. That collective attitude has brought us to where we are today.”
The partnership between GM and Ventec to build ventilators gained nationwide attention. The local GM plant was a regular feature on national news programs, and garnered a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in April.
President Donald Trump, who ordered GM to build the ventilators in March under the Defense Production Act, called Kokomo a “great place” during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, and praised the company for using its Kokomo plant to make ventilators.
The move to fire up mass production of the machines marked a lightning-fast turnaround for GM and the Kokomo facility. In less than a month, the company had transformed the factory, shipped in all the parts required to make the ventilators and implemented extensive health and safety protocols in the workplace.
“Our drive to put critical care ventilators into production was fueled by thousands of people at GM, Ventec and our suppliers who all wanted to do their part to help save lives during the pandemic,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra in a release. “It was inspiring to see so many people achieve so much so quickly.”
The collaboration between Ventec and GM to build V+Pro critical care ventilators began with a conference call on March 17. The first units were delivered about a month later to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Illinois and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Dr. Suzanne Pham, the hospitalist at Weiss Memorial Hospital, said the facility is still using the ventilators they received in April that were shipped from the Kokomo plant.
“The devices built in just one month are currently helping patients battling COVID-19, and are valuable tools enabling our medical team to save lives,” she said in a release. “I’m proud to say we have had many patients beat COVID-19, wean off the ventilator, and safely return home.”
One of those patients was Jeffrey Dickerson of Chicago. He said he couldn’t walk without catching his breath when he was rushed into a hospital room earlier this year. He said it was a ventilator made in Kokomo that helped save his life.
“The team at Weiss put me on one of your machines, and I was fortunate to make a fast recovery,” Dickerson said. “They later told me they were running out of ventilators, but fortunately had received one of the first shipments from the federal government, so I didn’t have to wait for help.”
PRODUCTION CONTINUES
The government contract may have been fulfilled on Monday, but that isn’t the end of ventilator production in Kokomo.
GM on Monday formally turned over operational control to Ventec, which will continue manufacturing operations inside the local GM plant to fulfill ongoing orders for its VOCSN critical care ventilators.
Dan Flores, manager of GM corporate news relations, said in a previous interview the company will lease the space to Ventec so it can continue operations in the city.
He said there were around 800 workers building ventilators at the facility before GM handed over operations, including 70 full-time hourly GM employees who are expected to return to their previous jobs or go on layoff.
Ventec said it is now working quickly to fulfill ongoing orders for its ventilators, but operations at the Kokomo facility will be dynamic. The company will also continue producing the machines from its headquarters in Bothell, Washington.
Chris Brooks, Ventec’s chief strategy officer, said in a previous interview that even though the federal government order is fulfilled, the demand for ventilators continues to grow as the pandemic drags on.
“The virus continues to spread,” he said. “The infection rates continue to go up. As more people become infected, until there is a cure or a vaccine, some of those people will get seriously ill and will ultimately need a ventilator. We can say that things haven’t slowed down. Demand is still very strong for ventilators.”
Brooks said ventilators produced in Kokomo will now be made for direct orders from state governments, hospitals, home-care companies and other entities.
Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said the hope is that mitigation efforts will stop the spread of the virus, but until that happens, the company is “committed to maintaining increased production capacity for as long as it is needed to ensure front-line healthcare workers have the tools necessary to save lives.”
United Auto Workers Local 292, which represents the local GMCH plant, posted on Facebook on Aug. 17 that it was meeting with Ventec’s plant manager and his management team to discuss the beginning of talks for a local contract.
Shop Chairman Greg Wohlford said Tuesday he couldn’t comment on the status of the contract negotiations.
