CONVERSE — Creating artistic paintings in the dark, at night, with only headlamps and streetlights — that’s what artists from around the state of Indiana are doing Friday night in Converse.
It’s just one of the events at the biennial outdoor painting contest Thursday through Saturday. Sixty artists pre-registered to paint this week in the free event that started in 2015.
Typically, 10 to 15 artists will paint at night down the main drag for people to watch while they wait for tables to open up at the local eateries.
Avon Waters, co-organizer and past president of the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA), said some artists paint all week, but the majority paint on Saturday around town.
Musicians will start playing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and artists will begin showing off and selling around 100 paintings they’ve completed, including those done at night, he said.
Some artists paint the business signs, powerlines and construction in town. Steve Reiff, another organizer and business owner, said others look for historic homes on the side streets.
Community businesses and local citizens donate money as sponsors to make this event happen every other year, and artists compete for awards. Many people recognize their home or businesses and buy paintings of them. Some see their church and buy those. Those from out of town buy something that reminds them of their childhood.
“Where many see their town and home everyday as just pretty much like the next — once they see the paintings, they realize how unique and beautiful their home is seen through other’s eyes,” Reiff said.
The Converse Historical Society disperses the award money to the artists at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Waters said that if anyone has never been to an event like this but has been to a fishing tournament — it’s like that. Artists scout out places to paint, then, after getting the canvas stamped, they scatter to paint. Then they bring in their “catch” Saturday and instead of weighing in the fish, a judge picks the best.
