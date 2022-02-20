CONVERSE — The town of Converse is alleging the owners of a downtown property failed to make building improvements or open a laundromat after the city awarded them $30,000 to help fund the project.
The town filed a lawsuit in December asking a judge to require Andrew and Jennifer King to repay the money and foreclose the building at 307 N. Jefferson St. so it can be sold at a sheriff’s auction.
The lawsuit alleges the town awarded the Kings nearly $30,000 in 2015 from its Building Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program, in which downtown building owners are awarded loans or grants to make façade or infrastructure improvements.
The program aims to promote the revitalization of commercial real estate in the downtown’s tax-incremental finance (TIF) district.
The town alleges the Kings indicated they intended to use the improvement money to refurbish and operate the property as a commercial laundromat. Improvements included downstairs HVAC systems, electrical upgrades downstairs and signage, according to the lawsuit.
The town alleges the agreement signed by the Kings in order to receive the money required them to open a laundromat for at least 20 hours per week, with set and regular hours of operation.
The town says the Kings didn’t make improvements to the building within the deadline approved by the town and never opened a laundromat after they were issued non-compliance notices in 2016 and 2017. The lawsuit says the building remains unopened.
The town alleges the failure to make improvements or open a laundromat after receiving $30,000 is a breach of contract and constitutes unjust enrichment.
In their response to the lawsuit, the Kings deny the town awarded them or their contractors $30,000 for their benefit and to the “detriment” to the town. They also deny that they failed to complete improvements by the town’s deadline.
According to property records, the Kings purchased the building in 2014 for $22,000. They also own eight other buildings along the 10 blocks of Jefferson Street, which is the town’s main drag where most of its most popular restaurants and shops are located.
Converse Town Attorney Anthony Spahr and Kings’ attorney, Jerry Drook, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.