CONVERSE — A new 37-lot housing addition in Converse had been delayed after the cost of the project skyrocketed due to the pandemic.
Converse Town Council President Joe Lenon said the town acquired a parcel of farm land in 2019 after realizing there were no lots on which to build new homes.
He said the council first started discussing the idea of a housing addition when around seven people said they wanted to build in Converse, but there wasn't anywhere to do it.
"We thought, 'We've got to do something to keep people here,'" he told commissioners Monday.
The town ended up paying $175,000 to purchase just over 10 acres of farm land located directly south of Converse Elementary School. Lenon said the Town Council earlier this year annexed the property into Converse.
Rather than handing the land over to a developer to build the homes, the town elected to maintain control and pay for the project.
"We just didn't want to lose control," he said. "We wanted to determine what kind of homes went in there, the size of lots and be able to sell to someone who just wanted to build on a lot."
Lenon said the project was originally estimated to cost less than $1 million. The sale of the lots was projected to bring in around $1 million to cover those costs.
Now, construction costs have climbed to $1.6 million during the pandemic, leaving the town scrambling to fund the housing addition.
"This is a shovel-ready project, but as you may have heard, construction costs have gone way up," he said.
Lenon said Converse is expected to receive $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan, and the council has already passed a resolution to spend all of it on the housing addition. He said the lowest bid on the project came in at $1.32 million.
But with the project still facing a financial shortfall, Lenon asked the county for any financial assistance it could provide to get construction underway.
"We would sure welcome any monies you could help us with," he told commissioners.
Board Chairman Alan Hunt said they couldn't make a decision immediately on providing funding, but they would consider it and stay in touch with Lenon on the project.
Lenon said that once the housing addition is complete, Converse would maintain all the roads there. He said lot sizes will range from .35 to .5 acres, and a 1-acre pond will be located at the back of the property.
He said the goal is to bring in a few different builders that would always have spec homes prebuilt at the site for people to buy. The rest of the lots would be available to purchase for residents to build their own homes. No townhomes would be built in addition, Lenon said.
