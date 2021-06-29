PERU — A 78-year-old Converse woman was killed Monday during a head-on collision in rural Miami County.
State police say Brandon Eller, 33, Amboy, was driving a Dodge Caliber south on Indiana 19 near 550 East at around 7:22 p.m., according to a release.
For an undetermined reason, Eller crossed into the northbound lanes and struck head-on a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Steven Armfield, 69, Sheridan. Carolann Pulley, 78, Converse, was a passenger in the Jeep.
Eller and Armfield were both airlifted to a Ft. Wayne hospital. Eller suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Armfield suffered life-threatening injuries.
Pulley was also flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital, and eventually succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
