Newspaper columnist and cookbook author Philip Potempa will join 70 other authors invited from throughout the state today for the Annual Indiana Historical Society’s Holiday Author Book Fair event from noon to 4 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.
Potempa will sign copies of his just released fourth book “Back From the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime” ($34.95 Pediment Press) written with help from actress Florence Henderson, who played Mrs. Brady on ABC-TV’s “The Brady Bunch” from 1969-74 and originally hailed from a farm in Dale, Indiana.
Also featured in the cookbook is a six-page special chapter devoted to a holiday newsroom tradition of the Kokomo Tribune celebrated in the 1980s, as recalled by former husband and wife Kokomo Tribune editors Pat and Sharon Rocchio.
“Every Christmas, we had a couple longtime co-workers in the Kokomo Trib newsroom who would bring in their famous holiday rum balls, and they were always the first thing to disappear from the cookie tray platters,” Sharon, who died in July, explains in the book.
