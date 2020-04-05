With subjects like COVID-19 and social distancing becoming a part of our daily vocabulary, it’s understandable for people to become anxious and even depressed with all the confusion and uncertainty.
That notion was even highlighted last week during a COVID-19 press conference with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top state officials.
“We’ve seen some alarming statistics here in Indiana over the last few weeks that are indicative that our collective psyche is increasingly fragile,” Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said at one point during the conference.
And for people who normally exhibit those feelings even without a trigger like COVID-19, the world can be an even scarier place right now.
Dr. Donald Roegner, a psychiatrist at Kokomo Family Psychiatric Center, explains why.
“I think what ends up happening is that the longer they’re [people with clinical mental health diagnoses] separated from the people or things that ground them … the more their imagination can run away with them,” he said. “And that’s probably what leads more than anything to their anxiety.”
Roegner has been in the field of psychiatry for 50 years, and he said he’s seen firsthand just how much of an impact COVID-19 can have on a person’s psyche.
“Initially, I saw very little response to it with most of my patients,” he said. “But that’s changing. People with anxiety disorders are struggling more and more if they don’t have some outlet. But the people who are really struggling the most are the people who have the more serious psychiatric disorders. Those are the folks, at least in my practice, that we are beginning to see the most deterioration and significantly more anxiety.
“… My recommendation is that there be some, preferably a family member or at least a good friend who can check on them periodically by phone at least every day and perhaps stop by a couple of times a week,” Roegner continued. “Those people don’t need to spend a lot of time or get in their face, but it’s good to just be able to eyeball them and make sure they’re OK.”
Roegner added that his patients with other anxiety issues, like obsessive compulsive disorder [OCD], are also facing new challenges because of the virus’ uncertainty.
“Many of these folks are already phobic about germs or infections, and so they are already washing their hands a lot,” he noted. “But now you’re giving them permission or insist they wash their hands, and so it gets even worse.”
So what does Roegner tell his patients when it comes to issues like COVID-19?
Just take it one day at a time, he said, and even if it’s difficult, try to retain as much normalcy as possible.
He added that that advice can actually apply to everyone else during this time too.
“Everybody has the idea that social isolation means staying inside, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that at all,” Roegner said. “Often the healthiest place for people to be is outside, walking their dog, taking a drive or going for a bike ride. Don’t stop and talk to friends, but being outside in fresh air is realistically probably the best place to be.”
If you can’t get outside, Roegner suggested finding an enjoyable hobby like crossword or jigsaw puzzles, reading or playing an instrument.
And it’s also about realizing that this too shall pass, he noted.
“You don’t want to reassess your mental health very often or you’ll end up finding problems,” Roegner added. “In a sense, the healthiest people of all are those people who are not necessarily in denial but by nature are able to roll with the punches and have always been able to roll with the punches. They’ve done it forever. It’s no different. Circumstances are different, but use your same coping skills and try to roll with the punches.”
