Philosopher, author and political activist Cornel West will deliver the keynote speech at Ivy Tech Kokomo’s “Doing the Dream” banquet in January.
The annual speech and banquet honors Martin Luther King Jr.
West is best known as the author of “Race Matters” and “Democracy Matters,” and for his memoir, “Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud.”
West is the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Chair at Union Theological Seminary. He teaches on the works of the noted German theologian and Nazi dissident, as well as courses in philosophy of religion, African American critical thought and a wide range of other subjects.
The 2023 edition’s theme is Empowering the Community.
“Dr. West will honor Dr. King’s legacy of telling the truth and bearing witness to love and justice,” DeAndra Beard-Ingram, head of the Doing the Dream committee, said in a statement. “We look forward to words that will inspire us to action in that cause. My hope is that our action will be steeped in deep reflection leading us to answer the challenging questions ‘Who are we?’ and ‘Who can we become?’ as a community.”
The banquet begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 in Hingst Hall on the Ivy Tech Kokomo campus. Doors open at 5:30.
Tickets are $60. Reservations can be made through Jan. 20, unless the event sells out before then. Proceeds go toward the Doing the Dream Diversity Scholarship.
For more information, contact Miriam Thomas at mlthomas@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5500 or visit https://www.ivytech.edu/kokomo/dream.html.
West and Ivy Tech will host a free student convocation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27. This event is in-person and available virtually on Zoom. The program is open to high school and college students.
For more information on how to participate, contact Tashona Jones, director of Student Success and Retention for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, at tjones758@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5463.
