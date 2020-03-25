By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through March 25:
Total cases: 451,355
Total Deaths: 20,499
United States
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through March 25:
Total cases: 54,453
Total deaths: 737
Indiana
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 25:
Cases: 477
Deaths: 14
Howard County
Total cases: 6
Deaths: 1
City is closing
public playgrounds
The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is closing public playgrounds at its parks.
In addition to closing playgrounds, all park restrooms have been closed down until further notice. Temporary restrooms have been placed at or near existing restroom facilities, according to a press release from the department.
Parks remain open at this time. Activities such as bike riding, jogging, and dog walking are still permitted in city parks, but users are encouraged to practice social distancing by maintaining a 6-foot distance between users.
Senior Center continues
meal assistance program
The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department said the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center will continue to offer the meal assistance program to senior citizens of Kokomo.
All meals are now being delivered to the city residents’ homes via Spirit of Kokomo on Mondays and Wednesdays. Warm meals are being accompanied by frozen meals to ensure that each senior will have a meal throughout the week. Any senior over the age of 60 is eligible for the meal assistance program for a free will donation. To register for the meal assistance program, please contact the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center at (765) 456-7557.
If you have additional questions regarding the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department, please contact us at (765) 456-7275 or via e-mail at park@cityofkokomo.org.
Indiana health chief
warns cases will spike
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana officials warned Tuesday that the state’s rapid jump in coronavirus illnesses is just the beginning and that obeying a new stay-at-home order is necessary, even as President Donald Trump suggested restrictions around the country could be relaxed in little more than two weeks.
The order from Gov. Eric Holcomb takes effect today. Indiana saw its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grow to 365 on Tuesday — more than 12 times what state health officials reported a week earlier. Indiana's coronavirus-related deaths have gone from two to 12 during that time.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the state’s hospitals had not yet experienced a surge of patients but that they were seeking additional sources of protective equipment for health care workers along with monitoring intensive care unit bed and ventilator capacity at major hospitals for the coming weeks.
Corona quote
“Let’s pray for those that are currently ill and all families that have lost loved ones recently. These are difficult times, let’s lift each other up.”
- Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman
