If you need help, or someone you know needs help, reach out and ask.
That message shared by Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele highlighted the Howard County Coroner’s Office year-end report for 2022, as the office saw nearly double the amount of death by suicide investigations last year as they did in 2021.
Overall, 275 death investigations were conducted by the coroner’s office in 2022, with 21 of those cases being death by suicide, per the report.
In 2021, that number was 11.
“Howard County has many organizations including Turning Point-System of Care, Gilead House, Howard County Problem Solving Courts, faith base programs and others that continue to work diligently to combat addiction issues, provide mental health care and prevent suicide deaths in our community,” Seele said in the release.
The coroner also provided additional resources for suicide prevention in his report, reminding those who need help they can visit such places as the state’s Indiana Suicide Prevention page at http://www.in.gov/issp or find help in Howard County by visiting https://www.facebook.com/SuicidePreventionCoalitionofHowardCounty.
According to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its National Center for Health Statistics, death by suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.
In 2021, over 48,000 Americans died by suicide, a nearly 4% increase from 2020, per the CDC.
Other death investigations conducted by the coroner’s office in 2022 included 38 due to accidental drug overdose, Seele noted.
That number is slightly down from 2021, the report noted.
Of those confirmed drug overdoses, 27 involved Fentanyl; 18 involved methamphetamine; six involved other opiates and benzodiazepines; three involved heroin; three involved cocaine; one involved synthetic substances; and one involved alcohol, according to the report.
Seele added that most of those overdoses were the result of polysubstance abuse (the use of more than one drug).
Other numbers in Seele’s report included 16 cases of falls and injuries sustained inside a home or institution, five cases due to motor vehicle accidents, three accidental drownings, two accidental infant suffocation cases and one industrial accident, the report indicated.
The report also noted there were 111 autopsies conducted, with 121 toxicology studies and four imaging X-rays performed for a total cost of $202.613.
The cost for 34 of those toxicology tests was covered by a program through the Indiana State Department of Health, per the release.
In addition to the 275 death investigations conducted by the coroner’s office, Seele pointed out that there were also an additional 91 direct-release cases that were processed there.
