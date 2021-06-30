Officials have released the name of a woman whose body was found early Tuesday morning near downtown Kokomo.
According to a Howard County Coroner’s Office media release, authorities from the Kokomo Police Department were called to the 100 block of South Union Street — the gazebo area across from Kokomo City Hall — shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive woman at the scene.
That woman — identified as Miriam M. Rutherford, 49, of Kokomo — was pronounced deceased on scene by Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo EMS a short time later, the release added.
Officials believe that foul play is not suspected in her death, and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information surrounding Rutherford’s death is asked to contact the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or KPD at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.