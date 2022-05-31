The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup, a Kokomo woman who disappeared Thursday morning on the county's northeast side, was discovered Sunday evening less than a mile from her residence. An autopsy indicated she died by drowning.
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele stated no foul play is suspected, though a final ruling is pending toxicology.
According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, Stroup and her dog, Cookie, were both found deceased in a ditch near the 1700 block of North Reed Road.
Stroup — who had advanced dementia — was reported missing from her residence shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, initial police reports stated. Her disappearance prompted a Silver Alert, numerous tips and several community-wide searches.
Police did not indicate how long Stroup and her dog were in the ditch before they were located or how they ended up there in the first place.
Anyone with any further information on this case is asked to contact Det. Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475 or the coroner's office at 765-456-1186.
