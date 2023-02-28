A Howard County Jail inmate found unconscious and unresponsive earlier this week reportedly died of natural causes.
A media release by the Howard County Coroner’s Office stated there was no indication of foul play in the death of 64-year-old Donald L. Helton, whose body was located Sunday morning inside the jail.
An autopsy conducted under the direction of the Coroner’s Office stated Helton died from a “heart related issue,” the release noted.
The final cause of death is pending toxicology testing, which Howard County Coroner Steve Seele said will likely take six to eight weeks.
Upon discovering Helton’s body around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, investigators say CPR was administered and paramedics from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo also responded to the scene, per the release.
However, Helton was pronounced dead a short time later.
Helton is the second county inmate to die in the jail in recent months.
On Oct. 29, 2022, officials note that 51-year-old Rick Bartel, of Peru, also died at the jail.
An autopsy by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele at the time determined Bartel died of natural causes, specifically bilateral pulmonary emboli due to deep vein thrombosis.
Bilateral pulmonary emboli typically occurs when a blood clot blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.
