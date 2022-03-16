Earlier this month, the Howard County Coroner’s Office released its end-of-the-year report for 2021, revealing a hopeful step in the right direction when it comes to one particular community issue: accidental drug overdose.
According to a media release by Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele, there were 269 death investigations conducted by the coroner’s office in 2021.
Of those, 39 were accidental drug overdoses.
That number is slightly down from 2020, which saw the second deadliest year for overdoses on record at 43.
Of the 39 death investigations due to accidental drug overdose in 2021, Seele stated that 30 involved fentanyl; 23 involved methamphetamine; 22 involved other opiates and benzodiazepines; nine involved alcohol; three involved cocaine; three involved synthetic substances and three involved heroin.
The majority of the overdoses were the result of polysubstance abuse, Seele added.
Seele also took a few moments in the release to highlight several drug rehabilitation organizations throughout the Howard County community that continue to “work diligently to combat addiction issues, provide mental health care and prevent suicide deaths in our community,” such as Turning Point-System of Care, Gilead House, Howard County Problem Solving Courts and some faith-based programs.
“If you need help, or someone you know needs help, please reach out and ask,” Seele stated in the release.
Other numbers in Seele’s 2021 report included 191 death investigations due to natural causes; 24 accidental deaths not included in the overdose statistic; 11 deaths by suicide and four homicides — down from 11 in 2020.
The report also noted that there were 125 autopsies conducted, with 127 toxicology studies and four imaging X-rays performed for a total cost of $210,720.
The cost for 29 of those toxicology tests was covered by a program through the Indiana State Department of Health, the release noted.
In addition to the 269 death investigations conducted by the coroner’s office, Seele pointed out that there were also an additional 369 direct-release cases that were processed there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.