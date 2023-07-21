The Howard County Coroner's Office is seeking the next of kin for Michael O'Neal Leavell, who passed away at his residence Tuesday.
Officials describe Leavell as a 72-year-old Black male, and the coroner's office has been unsuccessful thus far in locating or notifying family members or legal next of kin in regard to his death. He may also have connections in Marion or the Evansville area, according to Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.
If you have any information, contact the coroner's office at 765-456-1186.
