By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through April 5:
Total Cases: 1,252,265
Total Deaths: 68,148
United States:
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through April 5:
Total Cases: 325,185
Total Deaths: 9,267
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through April 5:
Indiana
Total Cases: 4,411
Total Deaths: 127
Howard County:
Total Cases: 27
Total Deaths: 2
Miami County
Total Cases: 7
Total Deaths: 0
Tipton County:
Total Cases: 6
Total Deaths: 0
Job losses mount
as virus worsens
Falling investment in public health in prior years is now being felt acutely as coronavirus crisis worsens. One study shows that between 2008 and 2017, state and local health departments lost more than 55,000 jobs — a major factor as cities struggle to respond to COVID-19.
Things for the family to do
- Get the backyard BBQ or grill going and roast marshmallows and make s’mores.
- Gather up some blankets, chairs and boxes. Now you have all the materials to build a fort or castle for everyone to play in.
- Hide and seek can be a great game right now. Inside and outside both offer plenty of hiding spots.
- Lots of museums are currently offering virtual visits through their websites and Google. The Guggenheim in New York and the Louvre in Paris are just some of many to visit from home.
- Scavenger hunts are an easy way to have some fun right now. Just compile a list of items in and around your home for them to find.
Corona quote
“I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.”
Queen Elizabeth II
