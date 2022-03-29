TIPTON — Renovating the old Tipton County jail for reuse will cost the county about $2.6 million, according to a final analysis by an Indianapolis-based architect firm.
Ratio Architects provided the county commissioners with the final schematic design and estimate late last week, about five months after conducting a feasibility study that pegged renovation cost to be between $1.8-$2 million.
The $2,645,000 figure was briefly discussed Monday at the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting, but the board did not decide whether the county will undergo the renovation-and-reuse project of the historic property.
The commissioners did, though, say they will need to have discussions with the County Council, which will have the ultimate say in approving any funding mechanisms if the county were to decide to move forward with the project.
The possible redevelopment entails renovating the former jail and sheriff’s residence space into office space for the county coroner, Tipton County Historical Society, health department and record space for the county clerk’s office, with much of the renovation work happening to the old jail cell block.
Last October, Dave Kroll, a principal with Ratio Architects, said the jail has obvious but not unrepairable water damage and a small amount of corrosion to some of its steel members.
The biggest rehab costs would come from all new electrical, mechanical and plumbing, he said, adding that the building’s masonry is in generally good condition and that the roof has a “few issues” but, according to a recent separate analysis, is good for another 10 to 50 years.
“Overall, the general opinion of the team is the building is in fair to good condition,” Kroll said at the time, adding later that the building could certainly house those aforementioned departments and everyone would be happy. “It gives them a new space that is maybe better organized.”
Ratio is expected to come to an upcoming Commissioners meeting to discuss its final report.
Tipton County has debated for years what to do with the old jail, especially since the county opened a $17 million new jail on the city’s far west side in early 2020, leaving the old jail vacant. The county is paying a little more than $1 million — and will until 2038 — to pay that project off.
Options, such as demolishing the property and selling it to a private party, have been previously discussed, but it wasn’t until early 2021 when the commissioners began seriously considering reusing the old jail as office space for some of the county departments.
The coroner is currently operating out of the newer section of the former jail but has to conduct autopsies at a local funeral home. Under the new plan, that work would be moved to the former jail.
Additionally, the clerk’s records room located on the third floor of the courthouse is in dire need of repair, with crumbling walls and a leaky roof. Its state is putting the clerk’s records at risk of damage or full loss. Moving the records room to a renovated old jail would prevent further damage.
Others, especially the Tipton County Historical Society, have sought to save the old jail for historic preservation reasons.
The building is one of two structures in the county listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its unique architecture and storied past. It was built in 1894 at 121 W. Madison St. by architect Adolph Scherrer, who also designed the county’s courthouse and the state’s Capitol building. As such, some would like to see the county preserve it or, at the very least, sell or gift it to a private party who would rehab and reuse the building.
For the past two years, the fate of the historical building has caught the attention of Indiana Landmarks, the state’s largest historical preservation organization. The nonprofit has placed the old jail on its “Most Endangered List” for two consecutive years in hopes of stirring up interest in saving the building and not tearing it down.
