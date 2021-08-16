County and city officials have signed a resolution asking all eligible residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 following a major spike in new cases in the county, including 12 new deaths in the past month.
Commissioner Paul Wyman said during a press conference Monday that the county’s current 10-day average of new cases sits at 40, up from just 10 a month ago. Hospitalizations due to the virus have also spiked to 15-20 per day, up from just three a month ago.
People getting tested for COVID has also climbed from around 36 a day a month ago to 220 on Monday at the county’s Bell Street testing facility.
“There are many more people that are sick in our community with COVID at this time,” he said.
That led commissioners to pass a resolution, with the signature and support of Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Howard County Council President Matt Grecu, asking residents to get vaccinated.
Wyman said 43% of eligible residents have so far been vaccinated, but the resolution pushes for that number to be 80% in order to protect the community.
“This will enable our medical resources, front-line workers and school systems to have less pressure and stress on them, at the same time protecting the lives of individuals and families in our community,” the resolution says.
Wyman said with COVID numbers already on the climb during the summer, the worry is that the delta variant of the virus will explode during the winter months, when cold weather will work in the virus’ favor.
“The concern could be at that time to experience what we saw this last winter in our hospitals and the number of sicknesses and deaths,” he said.
Dr. Lance Washington, a primary care physician who has practiced in Kokomo for around 25 years, also urged people to seek out science and trusted sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when deciding whether to get vaccinated. He also asked people to ignore politics when it comes to the vaccine.
“This isn’t red. This isn’t blue,” he said. “This is life.”
Commissioners didn’t discuss or consider new restrictions following the spike in new cases, but Wyman said they aren’t off the table if cases continue to climb.
“I can’t sit here today and tell you that we would never do that,” he said. “Government has a responsibility during emergency situations to ensure the safety of the community.”
However, Wyman said, the goal of the resolution is to encourage people to help stop the pandemic by getting vaccinated, rather than the government telling people what to do.
