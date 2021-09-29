The Howard County Council delayed its final vote on the 2022 county budget due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Auditor’s Office.
The County Council was supposed to vote on the budget Tuesday, but now that’s expected to happen at the council’s Oct. 26 meeting as positive COVID cases in the Auditor’s Office has made it difficult for the office employees to finalize the budget totals.
The deadline for municipalities to approve their 2022 budget is Nov. 1 but that shouldn’t be an issue as the proposed 2022 budget is expected to pass the council easily.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the county’s 2022 budget includes a 5% pay raise for county employees and elected officials but not those who receive state-mandated raises.
It also includes a restructuring of the Clerk’s Office that will reallocate four deputy chiefs to court reporter positions to the county’s courts. County officials hope the transfers will increase efficiency in the courts, as most will now have one more employee compared to this year.
Lastly, the budget also adds two additional deputy prosecutors and public defenders.
One of the new deputy prosecutor and public defender positions will work exclusively in Magistrate Cheyenne Shepherd’s court to more quickly hold pre-trial hearings and hopefully reduce the workload of other courts and reduce the jail population that is consistently over capacity.
The other new deputy prosecutor and public defender will be utilized across all county courts and will be paid with American Rescue Plan money.
The plan, county officials say, is for these new positions to be temporary as the county’s court reporter restructuring, pretrial diversion program and renewed focus in the Magistrate Court takes effect next year and, hopefully, eliminates the need for the positions to become permanent positions and paid out of the county’s general fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.