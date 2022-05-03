A consistent flow of voters was the norm Tuesday at vote centers around Kokomo.
More than 100 voters had been tallied at the south branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library by 10:45 a.m.
Inspector Brenda Dodd said turnout was better than usual.
“Today, really has been steady all morning,” she said. “We haven’t had any lag. I think we’re having a good year.”
Melissa Liechty, the inspector at UAW Local 685, also said turnout had been steady. Election workers at the UAW hall estimated they were the fourth- or fifth-busiest vote center in the county, behind only locations in Greentown, Russiaville and Good Shepherd Church.
“People have been very friendly and upbeat overall,” Liechty said.
It was much of the same at Carver Community Center.
Inspector Debbie McDaniel said people were ready to vote when polls opened at 6 a.m., but there was a slight delay due to some glitches in the express voting machine. The issue was quickly rectified, though. McDaniel said voters had to wait less than five minutes for the issue to be fixed.
Vote centers are testing out express voter machines for this primary, the inspector said. The machines allow voters to choose their candidates using a touch screen. Other features, including the option to enlarge text, are meant to help voters.
McDaniel estimated that between 50% to 60% of voters Tuesday at the Carver Center used the touchscreen option.
“We’re getting a lot of really positive comments on it,” she said.
Inspectors said steady voter traffic was a welcome site compared to early voting.
Early voters totaled 2,144, according to figures provided by Debbie Stewart, Howard County clerk. The majority of those — 1,714 — were walk-in voters, followed by mail-in ballots and travel board ballots.
Turnout at Kokomo High School’s vote center was more like what was expected for a midterm primary election.
Inspector Carol Ralstin said voter turnout came in waves Tuesday morning and expected much of the same throughout the day.
One voter at KHS lamented about the number of uncontested races as he went to submit his ballot.
About 120 people had voted at the high school by noon, including, Ralstin said, some teachers who stopped by to vote.
Election workers arrived at the polls by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Polls closed at 6 p.m., making for a long day.
Liechty said her alarm went off at 3 a.m., but she snoozed it until 3:30 a.m.
Dodd said a consistent voter flow helps her stay alert throughout the day.
McDaniel pointed to a couple boxes of Domino’s pizza in the break room at Carver Community Center. That, plus a break here and there, was how she planned to make it through election day.
