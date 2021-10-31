The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center is reopening this week.
The site, located at 1500 N. Reed Rd., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.) on Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.) on Wednesdays, starting this week.
The mass vaccination clinic will provide Howard County with a one-stop shop for all COVID-19 vaccine needs, offering Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for initial, second and booster doses. The clinic will also offer regular dose and high dose flu vaccine.
Visit OurShot.IN.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. However, walk-ins are welcome. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 35,256 residents in Howard County are fully vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
One more regulatory hurdle remains: On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterwards.
Nearly 100 million in the U.S. are eligible for COVID booster shots.
Here is who’s allowed to get the extra doses in the U.S. based on their first round of shots:
Pfizer-BioNTech
More than 47 million Pfizer vaccine recipients who received both shots at least six months ago became eligible for a booster Friday, according to data presented Thursday before the CDC’s advisory committee. That includes:
- Anyone 65 and older.
- All adults age 18 to 64 who have cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease, HIV and other medical conditions that increase their likelihood of Covid complications.
- Anyone 18 or older who live or work in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter and prison or other congregate setting.
- Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of Covid exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.
Moderna
More than 39.1 million Moderna vaccine recipients who received both shots at least six months ago became eligible for a booster Friday, according to the CDC presentation. The CDC adopted the same criteria for Moderna recipients as Pfizer since the two companies use the same mRNA technology in their Covid vaccines. They include.
- Anyone 65 and older.
- All adults age 18 to 64 who have cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease, HIV and other medical conditions that increase their likelihood of Covid complications.
- Anyone 18 or older who live or work in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter and prison or other congregate setting.
- Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of Covid exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.
Johnson & Johnson
The CDC adopted a slightly different criteria for J&J’s one-shot Covid vaccine, making almost 13 million recipients eligible as of Friday. That includes
- All adults who were vaccinated with J&J’s Covid vaccine at least two months ago, instead of six months with Pfizer and Moderna.
- All adult J&J recipients are eligible for a booster even if they don’t have underlying medical conditions or work in a profession or live where there’s a higher risk of Covid.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
