More than 50% of adults in Howard County are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to data by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 52.3% of county adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID. When adding those under the age of 18, the full vaccination rate falls to 42.2%, less than the state’s full vaccination rate of 48.7%.
In nominal terms, 34,405 residents of Howard County are fully vaccinated.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the county’s seven-day moving average of daily vaccination doses is 75 as of Monday and has been slowly but steadily declining since mid-September, when the seven-day moving average for daily doses was 132.3.
DECLINING CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS
Reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in freefall from highs set in late August when the county, the state and much of the country were experiencing a surge in cases due to the more transmissible delta variant.
As of Monday evening, the county’s seven-day moving average for confirmed cases was 32. That’s down considerably from the delta variant peak of 90 on Aug. 27. The county’s seven-day all test positivity rate is 9.9% — below the 10% rate for the first time since early August.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are down from the delta variant peak but are still much higher than levels seen in the summer.
According to the CDC, total ICU bed usage is still hovering at 55% as of Saturday. That’s down from delta variant peaks of near 70% but still high compared to in the summer, when it hovered between 10-20% usage.
Hospitalizations as a whole in District 6, which includes Howard, Tipton, Grant and other east central Indiana counties, are in decline from the delta variant peak.
As of Tuesday, there are 226 people in District 6 that are hospitalized for COVID. That’s down from the delta variant peak of 391 set Sept. 13, but still higher than the 35-70 the district saw from May through July.
The uptick in hospitalizations led to more deaths to COVID. At the end of August, the county had 250 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, that number was 279, an increase of nearly 30 in a little more than a month’s time.
