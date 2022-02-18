The number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in Howard County is the lowest since the shot became available in December 2020, which will likely leave the county with an all-time vaccination rate of less then 50%.
On Thursday, the seven-day average of residents receiving either a vaccination or booster shot sat at 26, marking one of the lowest numbers of all time. Those numbers have been consistently low since the beginning of the month.
For comparison, the highest seven-day vaccination rate during the most recent surge of the omicron variant was over 330 on Dec. 6. Even last summer, when new cases dropped significantly, the rate was consistently well over 100.
The huge drop in demand for the vaccine has led the Howard County Health Department to reduce and relocate its vaccination clinic at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. Starting March 2, the clinic will only be open once a week — from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays — at the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., Room 206.
The clinic opened last February inside the event center and has operated there ever since.
Jennifer Sexton, the Howard County Health Department’s head of nursing, said the number of days the clinic is open has gradually reduced since the beginning of the year, when the number of new omicron cases began to drop.
Now, she said, the number of people receiving a vaccine has dwindled into the teens or lower.
“I think we have reached most of the people who were interested in receiving the vaccine, but most them who have are fully vaccinated and received their booster,” Sexton said.
With the number of new COVID cases shrinking following the omicron surge over the holidays, she said, people who didn’t want the vaccine before have even less of a reason now to get jabbed.
That means the county’s vaccination rate will likely stay below 50%, with fewer than half of residents getting a vaccine. The rate on Friday stood at just over 49%.
“We need to work on encouraging those who have not received the vaccine to do so,” Sexton said. “But at this point, I think we’re just in a situation where, with so few COVID cases, people aren’t seeing as much reason to get vaccinated.”
Sexton said even so, she sees indicators that there could still be an uptick in more people receiving a vaccine, especially children. She said as more kids return to getting their regular vaccines, there will be more chances to talk to parents one-on-one about getting their child vaccinated.
The same holds true for adults, who are returning to regular doctors’ appointments and in-person care, giving physicians a chance to discuss the vaccine with those who haven’t received one, Sexton said.
“This will give people an opportunity as they receive their medical care to talk about whether the COVID vaccine is something they should consider,” she said.
The drop in the number of new COVID cases now has state officials easing up on regulations. On Thursday, the state announced Indiana schools and child care programs will no longer have to conduct contact tracing or report COVID-19 cases to the state Department of Health.
Students who are exposed to a COVID-19 case also won’t have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status or whether their schools require masks.
Sexton said even as long-standing COVID policies begin to relax and fewer cases are being reported, people should still consider getting a vaccine. She said it’s still the best way to protect against the virus.
“I think anything we can do to help protect us is definitely called for, including vaccinations,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.