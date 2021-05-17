Every day, millions of families around the world are in constant motion.
Shuffling kids from soccer practice to ballet and piano recitals to Little League, finding a few minutes to squeeze in dinner before falling asleep and then doing it all over again the next day.
That used to be the Hillis family too, but not anymore.
These days, Leslie and Jeremy, along with their children, Lainey, Halle and Hudson, are slowing down and enjoying the simpler moments of life.
The fascination of a tree frog, the feel of running barefoot through the grass or the soft giggle of a boy that might have been lost forever had it not been for what they describe as the grace of God.
Because the Hillis family now knows the secret.
Tomorrow isn’t always promised, and life can change in the blink of an eye. Hudson is living proof of that.
It was the morning of Aug. 23, 2017.
Hudson was 22 months old then and acted every bit like a typical toddler.
“He had a lot of language, was active and running, climbing like crazy,” Leslie noted during an interview with the Tribune last week at the family’s home.
But on that morning, Hudson was anything but typical.
“He was sleeping in his crib like he did every night,” Leslie added. “And he woke up crying for me. At that point, I really didn’t think much of it. … When I picked him up, I kind of noticed that he didn’t seem like he was moving his right leg.”
And since Leslie is a pediatric physical therapist, the fact that her young son couldn’t move that leg was just a bit concerning, until she realized he couldn’t move his right arm either.
“Things just started to click,” Leslie said. “He wasn’t standing in his crib. He didn’t say ‘Mama,’ when he woke up. … So I immediately knew something was wrong. So like a crazy maniac, I said, ‘Jeremy, I’m leaving.’ I just knew in my head that he was having a stroke.”
By the time Leslie, Jeremy and Hudson arrived at the emergency room to the time they were initially seen by doctors, Hudson’s face was drooping, and he couldn’t even hold his own head up.
And then Leslie was told something that she said she knew wasn’t true.
“I told them I think he had or was having a stroke,” she said, “and I was told that kids don’t have strokes.”
But Leslie said she knew better, and she also knew that time was critical for her young son.
“Basically they didn’t see any brain bleed or anything,” she said. “They weren’t sure what was happening. So at that point, we finally had a doctor come in and start talking to us. We’re so thankful for him too. He called and talked to one of the neurologists at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, and they said that we needed to get him down there right away.”
And after a quick lifeline that Leslie said felt like hours, Hudson was met by the hospital’s stroke team and a battery of tests and other procedures.
“Then the doctor finally came in and told us the news,” Leslie noted. “He told us that Hudson had had a stroke and proceeded to tell us the location of the brain and where to go from there.”
In all, Hudson spent 11 days at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, several of them in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), re-learning skills that he had already mastered once.
Then the Hillis family made a controversial decision that Leslie said is actually one of the best decisions she ever made when it came to Hudson’s recovery process.
They brought their little boy home for rehabilitation.
“To be completely honest, one thing that you don’t think about is your kid becoming depressed,” Leslie said. “For the first several days in the PICU, Hudson was unable to have visitors. But as soon as he could, the girls came. Through all of that, we noticed that he would start to cry whenever his sisters would leave. … So we noticed it became a problem.
“The therapist in me said he needed intensive rehab, four to six hours a day or more,” Leslie added. “I knew where to place my hands and kind of move him down to continue to challenge him but let him also be successful. … So when the time came to make the decision, I started thinking that if he wasn’t motivated because he’s depressed, what’s the point? We can do it for him, but that isn’t going to be helpful. But if he was at home, he’d have those connections, with his sisters and with us, and maybe that would motivate him.”
Dr. Nihal Bakeer, a pediatric hematologist at the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center in Indianapolis, is Hudson’s doctor.
Bakeer also agreed with the Hillis’ decision to take Hudson home for rehabilitation, saying that it was the best place for his recovery at the time.
“Hudson’s case was unique because Hudson’s mother, Leslie, is a physical therapist,” she said. “The family was offered the chance to transition to an inpatient rehab facility, however, she insisted he go home. It was tricky because we always want parents to just be the parents, but I also want parents to be part of the team. And she did phenomenal. Even his older sisters were therapists for him at home.”
Both Leslie and Bakeer were quick to note, however, that in-home rehabilitation isn’t the right choice for everyone.
“It was like he had reverted to a newborn,” Leslie said. “It was constant therapy on a daily basis. There was physical therapy, occupational therapy, developmental therapy, speech therapy. We then got him outpatient rehab as well. So our lives literally consisted of spending basically every moment working on gaining skills.”
And in the three years since Hudson’s stroke, many of those skills have come back, Leslie noted, though he still has some weakness with his right arm and leg.
Weekly therapy sessions also help with continuing to improve Hudson’s strength, endurance and coordination, and Leslie pointed out that those rehabilitation techniques could possibly last throughout the rest of his life.
The family also has no idea what caused Hudson to have a stroke, something Leslie said is common with pediatric stroke patients.
Leslie then wiped away her tears as she looked back at Hudson, now 5, playing on a nearby slide, looking over occasionally to smile at his parents.
“There is nothing better in the world to not only have seen him overcome so many things, but to see him be the kiddo that he is,” Leslie said. “He can cut up with the best of them, and honestly, he’s my hero. I know that sounds silly and cliché, but gosh, look at him. I think, ‘I wouldn’t have had that strength.’ And he’s not even 2. Just the determination and the fight that he has … ”
Jeremy notices it too, he said.
“When people see him and talk to him, they don’t even realize it (that he had a stroke),” Jeremy said, “which makes you even more proud because he’s overcome so much already. Nothing stops him. Some kid asked about his hand brace one time, and he said, ‘I had a stroke. I’m a survivor.’ It’s almost like he’s proud of it, and we always tell him not to lose that attitude.”
But while Leslie and Jeremy celebrate Hudson’s journey every day, the couple also admit they realize that their son’s fate could have been much different.
And that’s why they want to spread the message of pediatric stroke awareness as far as that message will travel.
“May is National Stroke Awareness Month,” Leslie said. “My goal in life from now until I die is to make sure that people know that kids can have strokes too. Time is critical, and the thought of a child going undiagnosed is horrifying. If there is no intervention, how do you maximize those gains? How do you prevent a future stroke? Ultimately, death is even a real probability. So I am so passionate about getting the word out.
“We have to advocate for our kids,” she added. “A lot of times they talk about mother’s intuition, but I believe it’s a real thing. And I want families to know where to go if they feel something is wrong. Be persistent and push for the answers. I want families to feel like they’re not alone because we’ll be fighting with them.”
