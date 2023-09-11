Officials say a crash Monday evening on Touby Pike claimed the lives of a Kokomo couple.
First responders were called to the area of Touby Pike and 325 North shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 20-year-old Kempton resident Cole R. Byrd, was traveling northbound on Touby Pike when it came upon a golf cart operated by 83-year-old Richard L. Calloway.
The golf cart was also traveling in the northbound lane of Touby Pike, per the release, and the two vehicles collided.
Calloway was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elaine M. Calloway, 75, Richard’s wife and a passenger in the golf cart, was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for further treatment, police noted in the release, where she also succumbed to her injuries.
The release did not indicate whether Byrd was injured as a result of the crash, but he was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw as required by Indiana law.
Those results are still pending at this time.
Police did not release any additional details of Monday’s crash, pending further investigation, but anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Brackett at 765-614-3488. You can also submit a tip using the HCSO’s mobile app or at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.
The HCSO was assisted at the scene by paramedics with Ascension St. Vincent, the Galveston Volunteer Fire Department and the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
