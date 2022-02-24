The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments in a case involving Big Daddy’s Show Club and a family who was hit by a drunken driver after he left the club.
The case comes after the Indiana Court of Appeals in September ruled Big Daddy’s insurance provider had to cover damages caused by William Spence, who was forced to leave the strip club before crashing and seriously injuring four people.
On July 5, 2015, Spence was drinking at the strip club and was visibly intoxicated, according to court records. Spence got into an altercation, and a bouncer at the club removed him from the premises.
In the parking lot, the bouncer insisted that Spence leave.
Spence got into his truck and drove away. Shortly afterward, he struck a car on Davis Road occupied by members of the Ebert family. The crash caused two young girls to suffer broken bones and cuts, as well as bleeding in their father’s brain.
The family sued Big Daddy’s, asserting the business was liable for the crash in part because it forced Spence to leave, knowing he was intoxicated.
However, the club’s insurance company, Illinois Casualty Company, said it wasn’t liable to cover damages. The company’s policy stated it excluded covering incidents in which bodily injury or property damage was caused due to the club “causing or contributing to the intoxication of any person.”
The Indiana Court of Appeals agreed with the family and the club, saying the insurance company had to pay for damages because the policy didn’t cover instances in which the patron may have arrived at the club already intoxicated.
“If Illinois Casualty wished to exclude coverage for any and all claims arising from intoxication generally or from intoxicated patrons, then it would have drafted a contract that said so,” the court said.
But Illinois Casualty Company attorney Thomas J. Costello III pushed back against that ruling Thursday while arguing before the Supreme Court.
He said the case boils down to the fact that Big Daddy's served Spence alcohol when he was already intoxicated and before he left the bar and caused the crash. Costello said that clearly excludes the insurance company from covering damages caused by Spence.
"All of the claims are inextricably intertwined with the simple fact that Mr. Spence is alleged to have been at the bar and served alcohol that caused or contributed to his intoxication, that he drove away from the bar and got into the unfortunate accident with the Eberts," he said.
But attorney Craig Karpe, who represented the Ebert family, told the justices it wasn't as clear-cut as that. He said testimony showed that Spence went to Hacienda before going to Big Daddy's, and that's where he became inebriated.
Karpe said that when he arrived at the strip club, he was only served one light beer, and he may have only drank half of it. He said whether that beer contributed to his intoxication is still an open question that hasn't been decided by the court.
That argument seemed to gain traction with Justice Steven David, who agreed it was an open question.
"If it's a half beer, do we have an issue as to whether that really caused anything at this stage?" he asked. "We don't have any expert testimony."
Attorney Mark Fryman Jr., who represented Dan Parks, who owns both Little Daddy's and Big Daddy's, also made the case that Little Daddy's Illinois Insurance's policy should cover damages.
That's because the bouncer on the night of the accident, Christopher France, is employed by Little Daddy's and acted so recklessly by forcing Spence to leave that insurance should cover it — even though Little Daddy's didn't serve him any alcohol.
"The behavior is much more egregious here," Karpe said following Fryman's argument. "This just isn't allowing someone to drive off. This is commanding someone, saying 'Get in your car or you're going to get injured. You need to get out of here now.'"
But Chief Justice Loretta Rush push backed, saying questions remained whether France was actually working for the bar that night, or just happened to be in the parking lot at the time.
"Mr. France was either paid or a volunteer," she said. "What was his status? What was he doing at (Big Daddy's) the night that this tragic accident happened?"
Fryman said France testified that he was helping out that night at the club, but wasn't actually getting paid and had no expectation to get paid. He said France testified he just happened to be in the parking lot when Spence was intoxicated.
Rush also highlighted France's employment status that night during Costello's arguments, which focused on the fact that Big Daddy's served Spence alcohol before he left and crashed.
"I don't know if find the case as clean as what you have, particularly with what you have in regards to who was Mr. France," she said. "Who employed him? Who paid him?"
The court has now taken the case under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later date.
