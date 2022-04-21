Taylor James Brod, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for battery against a public safety official, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, to 24 months all suspended to supervised probation on the battery against a public safety official charge, with 151 actual days and 302 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program. On the other two charges, to 12 months executed in jail. Those two sentences will run concurrently with each other and consecutively with the battery on a public safety official charge. The defendant was also ordered to pay for all court costs and fees.
Harron Burnett, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for resisting law enforcement, to 913 days, with 183 days executed in jail and 730 days on in-home detention, with 52 actual days and 52 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Donnie R. Cox Jr., sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for criminal confinement, to 24 months, with 12 months executed in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 35 actual days and 70 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a men’s non-violence program, have no contact with the victim in the case and pay for all other court costs and fees.
Samuel G. Czech, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for strangulation and domestic battery, to 20 months on the strangulation charge, with 180 days executed in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On the domestic battery charge, to 12 months, with 180 days executed in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 276 actual days and 552 days of jail time credit served. Those two sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a men’s non-violence program and pay all other court costs and fees.
Jacob Deichman, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 60 days, with two days executed in jail and 58 days on in-home detention, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The court approved the transfer of the defendant’s sentence to Hamilton County, and this sentence runs consecutively with any other unrelated cases out of that county.
Kyrstin M. Duke, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for battery against a public safety official, to 24 months, with 12 months executed on in-home detention with alcohol monitoring and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 115 actual days and 230 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Jacob Gibson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 230 days executed in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 115 actual days and 115 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with two unrelated cases. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Angelo D. Hardimon, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of marijuana, to 180 days all suspended to supervised probation, with 18 actual days and 36 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and follow all recommendations regarding treatment and education, as well as pay for all other court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.