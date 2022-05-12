Kenneth Eugene Bradley, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for dealing a narcotic drug, to 13 years, with 10 years in jail and three years suspended to supervised probation, with 293 actual days and 439 days of jail time credit served. That sentence was increased 10 years due to a habitual offender enhancement. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Marlena Cornett, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for unlawful possession of a syringe, to 12 months all suspended to supervised probation, with seven actual days and 14 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Terrance D. Davis, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and possession of marijuana, to 210 days on the operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent .15 or more charge, with 10 days executed in jail and 200 days on in-home detention. On the possession of marijuana charge, to 180 days all suspended to supervised probation. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant has two actual days and four days of jail time credit served. He was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Darious Easton, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for battery and criminal mischief, to one year all suspended to supervised probation on both charges, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant may also petition for expungement of the offenses in two years without any further offenses. He was also ordered to pay restitution and all other court costs and fees.
Briana Hagelskamp, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of a narcotic drug and neglect of a dependent, to 24 months all suspended to supervised probation on both charges, with 102 actual days and 204 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Christopher Joel Harding, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for theft and possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months on both charges, with 12 months in jail and the balances suspended to supervised probation, with 183 actual days and 366 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Alex Clarence McCarey, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for residential entry, to 730 days, with 254 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 127 actual days and 254 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Joshua W. Murphy, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for domestic battery, to 24 months all suspended to supervised probation, with 67 actual days and 134 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
